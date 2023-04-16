News

Premier League table after Manchester United result on Sunday – Newcastle United looking ahead

The Premier League table on Sunday night.

Nine of the ten matches now played this weekend.

The Manchester United result the ninth game / result, ahead of Leeds v Liverpool on Monday night.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United losing their match at Villa Park on Saturday, the first of the ten PL fixtures this weekend:

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0

Chelsea 1 Brighton 2

Everton 1 Fulham 3

Southampton 0 Palace 2

Tottenham 2 Bournemouth 3

Wolves 2 Brentford 0

Man City 3 Leicester 1

Sunday 16 April

West Ham 2 Arsenal 2

Forest 0 Man U 2

This is how the Premier League table after the first nine Premier League fixtures of the weekend, now the 3pm kick-offs have ended:

Forest were pretty woeful to be honest, although Man U grateful for a penalty not given which you know for sure would have been given to them at the other end, Maguire’s outstretched arm making contact with the ball.

Obviously the defeat at Villa wasn’t great BUT in the wider picture, Newcastle United had by far the most difficult match this weekend and the fact that Bournemouth won at Tottenham, has massively made this overall not a bad weekend for Eddie Howe’s side.

Put it this way, if you had been offered Newcastle United to draw at Villa, with Man Utd and Spurs to win against relegation strugglers Forest and Bournemouth, you would have surely taken it.

So for Tottenham to have gained zero ground on NUFC this weekend, it must be taken as a positive.

The remaining Premier League match this round of games:

Monday 17 April

Leeds v Liverpool (8pm)

When looking ahead with Newcastle United, they are guaranteed to go back into third if winning their next match AND go six points clear of fifth placed Tottenham AND with a game in hand.

These are the remaining Premier League matches in April, that involve the clubs (currently third to seventh in the Premier League table) vying for third and fourth places:

Saturday 22 April

Brentford v Aston Villa (3pm)

Sunday 23 April

Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm)

Tuesday 25 April

Aston Villa v Fulham (7.45pm)

Wednesday 26 April

Forest v Brighton (7.30pm)

Thursday 27 April

Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm)

Tottenham v Man U (8.15pm)

Saturday 29 April

Brighton v Wolves (3pm)

Sunday 30 April

Man U v Aston Villa (2pm)

Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Liverpool v Tottenham (4.30pm)

