Premier League results on Saturday not bad at all for Newcastle United overall despite Villa defeat

The Premier League results this Saturday afternoon.

The 12.30pm kick-off and the 3pm games all now over.

The Premier League results so far, could have been a lot worse for Newcastle United!

Eddie Howe’s side losing their early afternoon match at Villa convincingly BUT after that, not bad at all on Saturday afternoon overall.

Saturday’s results (12.30pm and 3pm kick-offs)

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0

Chelsea 1 Brighton 2

Absolutely zero surprise as a Chelsea make it three defeats in a row under the woeful Frank Lampard.

Chelsea taking a 13th minute lead but the Seagulls absolutely battering them. Brighton coming back to win through goals from Welbeck and Enciso, the stats showing the visitors with 26 shots v Chelsea’s 8, 10 shots on target to Chelsea’s 2 and 8 Brighton corners to 2 for Chelsea.

Ideally, we would have seen Lampard take a point but at least with Brighton’s very unlucky loss at Spurs last weekend, this result isn’t too worrying.

Everton 1 Fulham 3

Southampton 0 Palace 2

Tottenham 2 Bournemouth 3

This was the massive one.

Son giving Spurs a 14th minute lead and fearing the worst.

Vina and Solanke then hitting back and giving Bournemouth a 2-1 lead!

Spurs fans an absolute disgrace as they booed their players, only for them (those who hadn’t left by then…) to be cheering as Danjuma scored the equaliser on 88 minutes AND then looking the likely winners.

The winner did come in the fifth added minute BUT to Bournemouth! Newcastle United fans cheering Ouattara with the winner!!

Not the biggest of surprises, Bournemouth making it four wins in their last six games, whilst Spurs now have just one win in four and that was the victory against Brighton gifted by the match officials.

Wolves 2 Brentford 0

Any faint Brentford hopes of troubling the top four, now totally wiped out.

This is how the Premier League table after the first six Premier League fixtures of the weekend, now the 3pm kick-offs have ended:

If now Forest avoid defeat against an injury hit Man U, this weekend could have been far far worse for Newcastle United.

Remaining Premier League matches this weekend.

Saturday 15 April

Man City v Leicester (5.30pm)

Sunday 16 April

West Ham v Arsenal (2pm)

Forest v Man U (4.30pm)

Monday 17 April

Leeds v Liverpool (8pm)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 15 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Villa:

Ramsey 11, Watkins 64, 83

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 52% (55%) Newcastle 48% (45%)

Total shots were Villa 15 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Villa 7 (3) Newcastle 2 (1)

Crowd: 42,055 (NUFC 3,000)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 68), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy (Wilson 56), Willock (Longstaff 68), Gordon (Almiron 56), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo

