Opinion

Premier League official apology to Newcastle United fans has proved to be as genuine as usual

The Premier League issued an official apology (see below) last Friday (14 April 2023).

The apology was to Newcastle United fans and the supporters of all the other 19 Premier League clubs, regarding a delay in announcing when matches will be moved.

This concerns the 37th round of Premier League matches to be played on the weekend of Saturday 20 May.

Premier League official announcement / apology – 14 April 2023:

“The Premier League apologises to supporters for the delay in announcing the broadcast selections for Match Round 37 (20-21 May).

“We will provide an update on this set of fixtures early next week.”

This is the weekend when Newcastle United will play Leicester at St James’ Park, the Premier League were supposed to be announcing the TV choices and moving of matches on Friday 14 April but now it would be ‘early’ this week (week beginning Monday 17 April).

Ahead of each season, the Premier League release a set of dates that say when announcements are due to be made throughout the season / year for each set of TV selections and games to be moved.

The announcement (see below) on 16 June 2022 actually stated that this weekend of games (Sat 20 May – Newcastle v Leicester etc) in question would / should see information released on Friday 7 April, to give Newcastle United fans and supporters of other clubs six weeks notice. However, during the season the Premier League have at some point changed that intended release date to a week later, Friday 14 April.

The Premier League have misled Newcastle United fans and those of the other 19 PL clubs yet again.

‘Early’ in the week has now officially passed, nothing on Monday or Tuesday from the Premier League and we are now at Wednesday 19 April, officially midweek. No announcement on which games selected and moved for TV purposes AND no further apology and / or explanation as to why this is the case. Remember, the very original announcement on intended live TV fixtures and movement of matches for this match week 37, meant we were supposed to find out on Friday 7 April, to give home and away fans of all clubs six weeks to plan for their game that weekend – tickets, travel, accommodation and so on. We are now already 12 days beyond that and still no news, coming up to only four weeks notice at most.

Why can’t the Premier League just be honest with us? Why can’t they say why they are leaving it so late?

Their excuse (see below) for delaying announcements is usually waiting ‘to accommodate domestic and European cup competitions’, depending on whether clubs progress or not.

However, on this occasion, if the Premier League were going to announce the week 37 changes ‘early next week’, meaning obviously Tuesday at the latest to any rational person, no domestic or European ties would be decided in the meantime. European matches are getting played this current week but won’t be completed until Thursday night when Man U play in the Europa League.

If European matches were never going to be a factor this time when it came to the Premier League delaying this fixture announcement, what was / is the reason?

Or was it really the European matches all along and the Premier League deliberately misled fans when promising an ‘early’ this week announcement because they didn’t want to admit it would be at least another week of delays in making the match week 37 announcement?

Getting any transparency / honesty from the Premier League is always a rarity and it will be interesting now, to see when exactly the match week 37 announcement is made AND whether they give any proper believable explanation as to why they have delayed so long. If it is dragged out all the way to Friday (or beyond…) then we can surely assume it was the European matches all along but they didn’t want to admit it.

Yet again, the fans who actually go to the matches and pay for tickets, travel, accommodation etc, further inconvenienced.

The balance is all wrong.

At the bottom is the schedule of Newcastle United matches decided so far.

That Newcastle v Leicester one we are of course waiting on the date and time, plus whether or not it will be on live TV in the UK.

The Brighton home game still needs a new date and time but having originally been selected by BT Sport, it will still be shown live whenever it is played.

Like all other Premier League matches on the final day, we know for sure Chelsea v Newcastle will be played Sunday 28 May with a 4.30pm kick-off but the live TV selections will be made only days ahead of that last weekend of Premier League matches.

Premier League official announcement – 16 June 2022:

Find out when the rescheduling of matches for live TV broadcast this season will be announced

Fixtures are amended throughout the season for several reasons, including live TV broadcast selections and to accommodate domestic and European cup competitions.

For this reason, Premier League fixtures are always advertised as being subject to change.

Below are the approximate dates for when the announcements on matches that have been selected for live TV broadcast will be made.

August/September 2022 Premier League live TV matches – 5 July 2022

October 2022 Premier League live TV matches – 29 July 2022

November 2022 Premier League live TV matches – 13 September 2022

December 2022 and January 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 11 October 2022

February 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 6 December 2022

March 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 25 January 2023

April 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 21 February 2023

Match Week 35 Premier League live TV matches – 23 March 2023

Match Week 36 Premier League live TV matches – 30 March 2023

Match Week 37 Premier League live TV matches – 7 April 2023

Match Week 38 – After Match Week 37

N.B. These dates are subject to change

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season, plus the others yet to be confirmed :

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Saturday 20 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (3pm) TBC

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

Newcastle v Brighton – Waiting for a new date to be announced

