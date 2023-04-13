News

Premier League official announcement on shirt sponsors – Newcastle United ahead of the curve

Official announcement (see below) from the Premier League today.

It has been a long time coming / expected but at last the Premier League introducing a ban on gambling companies / brands on the front of shirts.

The ban will be effective from the start of the 2026/27 season, to give clubs a chance to see out existing deals.

Newcastle United already ahead of the curve on this one.

Mike Ashley had NUFC tied into a very low revenue producing long-term deal with FUN88.

The current / new Newcastle United owners compensating the gambling company for the remaining years of the deal, so that it ends this summer.

Allowing the club to have a far more lucrative (and obviously not a gambling related one) front of shirt sponsor in place for the 2023/24 season.

Premier League official announcement – 13 April 2023:

‘Clubs agree to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of their matchday shirts, the first UK sports league to do so

Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs’ matchday shirts, becoming the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising.

The announcement follows an extensive consultation involving the League, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the Government’s ongoing review of current gambling legislation.

The Premier League is also working with other sports on the development of a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship.

To assist clubs with their transition away from shirt-front gambling sponsorship, the collective agreement will begin at the end of the 2025/26 season.’

