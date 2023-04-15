News

Premier League make official apology to Newcastle United fans for delay

The Premier League have issued an apology.

The apology is to Newcastle United fans and the supporters of all the other 19 Premier League clubs, regarding a delay in announcing when matches will be moved.

This concerns the 37th round of Premier League matches to be played on the weekend of Saturday 20 May.

Premier League official announcement / apology – 14 April 2023:

“The Premier League apologises to supporters for the delay in announcing the broadcast selections for Match Round 37 (20-21 May).

“We will provide an update on this set of fixtures early next week.”

This is the weekend when Newcastle United will play Leicester at St James’ Park, the Premier League were supposed to be announcing the TV choices and moving of matches yesterday (Friday 14 April) but now it will be sometime next week.

Ahead of each season, the Premier League release a set of dates that say when announcements are due to be made throughout the season / year for each set of TV selections and games to be moved.

The announcement (see below) on 16 June 2022 actually stated that this weekend of games (Sat 20 May – Newcastle v Leicester etc) would / should see information released on Friday 7 April, to give Newcastle United fans and supporters of other clubs six weeks notice. However, during the season the Premier League have at sometime changed that intended release date to a week later, Friday 14 April.

With it now moved to sometime next week, a second delay, it means that instead of six weeks notice, Newcastle United fans and others will get more like four weeks notice, before they are able to make any plans for that match. Particularly annoying if you don’t live local, or indeed if you have to fit working arrangements or whatever around getting to weekend matches.

Their excuse (see below) for delaying announcements is usually waiting ‘to accommodate domestic and European cup competitions’, depending on whether clubs progress or not.

However, on this occasion, if the Premier League are going to announce the week 37 changes ‘early next week’, which I assume means Tuesday at the latest, no domestic or European ties will be decided in the meantime. European matches will be played this coming week but not until the first game on Tuesday night and then on the following two nights.

This then leads me to think that the only reason for delaying it from yesterday is simply so that the broadcasters will be able to have the benefit of this weekend’s results, before selecting which matches they see as most beneficial for themselves from that second last round of Premier League fixtures.

Yet again, the fans who actually go to the matches and pay for tickets, travel, accommodation etc, further inconvenienced yet again.

The balance is all wrong.

At the bottom is the schedule of Newcastle United matches decided so far.

That Newcastle v Leicester one we are of course waiting on the date and time, plus whether or not it will be on live TV in the UK.

The Brighton home game still needs a new date and time but having originally been selected by BT Sport, it will still be shown live whenever it is played.

Like all other Premier League matches on the final day, we know for sure Chelsea v Newcastle will be played Sunday 28 May with a 4.30pm kick-off but the live TV selections will be made only days ahead of that last weekend of Premier League matches.

Premier League official announcement – 16 June 2022:

Find out when the rescheduling of matches for live TV broadcast this season will be announced

Fixtures are amended throughout the season for several reasons, including live TV broadcast selections and to accommodate domestic and European cup competitions.

For this reason, Premier League fixtures are always advertised as being subject to change.

Below are the approximate dates for when the announcements on matches that have been selected for live TV broadcast will be made.

August/September 2022 Premier League live TV matches – 5 July 2022

October 2022 Premier League live TV matches – 29 July 2022

November 2022 Premier League live TV matches – 13 September 2022

December 2022 and January 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 11 October 2022

February 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 6 December 2022

March 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 25 January 2023

April 2023 Premier League live TV matches – 21 February 2023

Match Week 35 Premier League live TV matches – 23 March 2023

Match Week 36 Premier League live TV matches – 30 March 2023

Match Week 37 Premier League live TV matches – 7 April 2023

Match Week 38 – After Match Week 37

N.B. These dates are subject to change

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season, plus the others yet to be confirmed :

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Saturday 20 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (3pm) TBC

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

Newcastle v Brighton – Waiting for a new date to be announced

