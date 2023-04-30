News

Premier League form table updated – Worth a look for Newcastle United fans ahead of Southampton

On Sunday morning, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table now looks.

Newcastle United having hammered Everton 4-1 in their latest game.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC team making it seven wins from their last eight matches and now preparing for Southampton at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

Here is the Premier League form table on Sunday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Southampton with very latest one listed first:

Southampton 0 Bournemouth 1

Arsenal 3 Southampton 3

Southampton 0 Palace 2

Southampton 1 Man City 4

West Ham 1 Southampton 0

Southampton 3 Tottenham 3

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Everton 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5

Newcastle 2 Man U 0

As you can see, Newcastle United now third in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with fifteen points from five wins and one defeat. Nineteen goals scored and seven conceded.

In comparison, Southampton are twentieth in the Premier League form table with two points from no wins, two draws and four defeats, seven goals scored and fourteen conceded.

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Sunday 30 April 2023:

As you can see, both Newcastle United and Southampton occupying the same positions in the full Premier League table, as they do in the Premier League form table.

When it comes to the slightly longer Premier League form table…

In their last eight Premier League matches, Newcastle United have picked up 21 points, from seven wins, zero draws and one defeat.

In comparison, Southampton in their last eight PL games have picked up three points from zero wins, three draws and five defeats.

Everything points to only one result this afternoon and now Newcastle United just have to go out and frank these formlines of both clubs.

Of course, as we are all well aware, nothing is ever absolutely for sure when predicting football matches. Despite their generally appalling form, the Saints in their last eight games have managed draws against three of the current top five – Arsenal, Man U and Tottenham. No doubt Eddie Howe intending to send his team out to put pressure on the visitors from the very first whistle, to try and ensure no chance of Southampton taking anything from today’s match.

