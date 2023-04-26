News

Premier League form table updated – Worth a look for Newcastle United fans ahead of Everton

On Wednesday morning, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table now looks.

Newcastle United having hammered Tottenham 6-1 in their latest game.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC team making it six wins from their last seven matches and now preparing for Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday.

Here is the Premier League form table on Wednesday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Everton with very latest one listed first:

Palace 0 Everton 0

Everton 1 Fulham 3

Man U 2 Everton 0

Everton 1 Tottenham 1

Chelsea 2 Everton 2

Everton 1 Brentford 0

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5

Newcastle 2 Man U 0

Forest 1 Newcastle 2

As you can see, Newcastle United now third in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with fifteen points from five wins and one defeat. Seventeen goals scored and seven conceded.

There are three clear form teams in the Premier League, after Newcastle’s 15 points you then drop to Arsenal with 12 and Brighton 11. Only Man City, Villa and NUFC have won more than three of their last six matches.

In comparison, Everton are fourteenth in the PL form table with six points from one win, three draws and two defeats, five goals scored and eight conceded.

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Wednesday 26 April 2023:

This Premier League form table and full Premier League table looking so positive, third top in both of them.

When you look at the fixtures as well, games against Tottenham, Man U, Brentford and Villa, plus four of these last six matches were away from home.

When it comes to the far longer Premier League form table…

In their last 24 Premier League matches, Newcastle United have picked up 51 points, from fifteen wins, six draws and three defeats.

In comparison, Everton in their last 24 PL games have picked up 18 points from four wins, six draws and fourteen defeats.

Newcastle United averaging 2.12 points per match these last 24 games, Everton averaging 0.75 points.

Getting so close now to the finishing line, if Eddie Howe and his players can make it seven wins from eight, then that top four spot is surely getting very close.

As for Everton, with three wins in their last nineteen matches the situation is looking ever more desperate and with only six games to go, a draw would see them stay in the relegation zone.

