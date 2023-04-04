News

Premier League form table updated – Well worth a look now

Ahead this latest weekend of matches following the international break, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table now looks.

Newcastle United having won against Man U in their last PL match at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC team now taking on West Ham on Wednesday at the London Stadium.

Here is the Premier League form table on Tuesday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for West Ham with very latest one listed first:

West Ham 1 Southampton 0

West Ham 1 Aston Villa 1

Brighton 4 West Ham 0

West Ham 4 Forest 0

Tottenham 2 West Ham 0

West Ham 1 Chelsea 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Newcastle 2 Man U 0

Forest 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1

Man City 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1

As you can see, Newcastle United now sixth in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with ten points from three wins, one draw and two defeats. Eight goals scored and eight conceded.

Newcastle though, most importantly, picking up all those three wins in the most recent trio of games.

In comparison, West Ham are tenth in the PL form table with eight points from two wins, two draws and two defeats.

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Tuesday 4 April 2023:

When you look at those clubs not involved in either the title race or the relegation fight, very interesting to look at the most recent couple of results, for those clubs aspiring to European football qualifying places in the table.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa have both won their last couple of matches.

However, when you take the other seven clubs (Spurs, Man U, Liverpool, Brighton, Brentford, Fulham, Chelsea) they have won only one of the 14 games they have collectively played, that was a Brighton 1-0 home win over Palace.

A massive match on Wednesday and if Newcastle United can win and make it four in a row, then they would ensure staying above Man U who play Brentford at Old Trafford on the same night. It would also take NUFC three points clear of Tottenham and Newcastle with a game in hand on them still, Spurs don’t play again until the weekend when they have a tough game home to Brighton. Newcastle are at Brentford on Saturday, whilst Man U are home to Everton.

When it comes to the longer Premier League form table…

In their last 17 Premier League matches, Newcastle United have picked up 35 points, averaging more than two points per game and losing only two of those 17 matches.

In comparison, West Ham in their last 17 PL games have picked up only 16 points and have lost nine of those 17 matches.

