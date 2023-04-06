News

Premier League form table updated – Now well worth a look

After the midweek matches, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table now looks.

Newcastle United having won 5-1 against West Ham at the London Stadium in their latest game.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC team staying over for a few days in the capital to then face Brentford at their GTech Community Stadium.

Here is the Premier League form table on Thursday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Brentford with very latest one listed first:

Man U 1 Brentford 0

Brighton 3 Brentford 3

Brentford 1 Leicester 1

Southampton 0 Brentford 2

Everton 1 Brentford 0

Brentford 3 Fulham 2

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5

Newcastle 2 Man U 0

Forest 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1

Man City 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

As you can see, Newcastle United now fourth in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with twelve points from four wins and two defeats. Eleven goals scored and seven conceded.

Newcastle though, most importantly, picking up all those four wins in the most recent quartet of games. So the form these past four matches is…won all four and scored 11 goals, conceding only three.

In comparison, Brentford are tenth in the PL form table with eight points from two wins, two draws and two defeats. Although their most recent trio of matches has seen no wins and only two points from a possible nine.

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Thursday 6 April 2023:

When it comes to the longer Premier League form table…

In their last 18 Premier League matches, Newcastle United have picked up 38 points, from eleven wins, five draws and only two defeats.

In comparison, Brentford in their last 18 PL games have picked up 29 points from seven wins, eight draws and only three defeats.

So between the two clubs, their most recent 36 combined PL matches have seen only five defeats.

This has all the makings of a tough match, especially when you consider that Brentford have only lost once in the Premier League this season at home, which was nine months ago, Arsenal winning 3-0 (Newcastle only losing two away games so far, at Liverpool and Man City).

(If anybody is having problems loading the comments section on their device. This is probably due to an issue with cookies / cache, Disqus have reported that since their last software update some users are having issues. Below is a link to Disqus help which explains what you need to do to resolve the issue.

https://help.disqus.com/en/articles/1717062-why-isn-t-the-comment-box-loading)

