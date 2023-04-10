Opinion

Premier League form table updated – Now looking very interesting

After the weekend’s matches, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table now looks.

Newcastle United having won 2-1 against Brentford at the GTech Community Stadium in their latest game.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC team making it three wins in a week and now preparing for Aston Villa away on Saturday

Here is the Premier League form table on Monday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Aston Villa with very latest one listed first:

Villa 2 Forest 0

Leicester 1 Villa 2

Chelsea 0 Villa 2

Villa 3 Bournemouth 0

West Ham 1 Villa 1

Villa 1 Palace 0

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5

Newcastle 2 Man U 0

Forest 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1

Man City 2 Newcastle 0

As you can see, Newcastle United now fourth in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with fifteen points from five wins and one defeat. Eleven goals scored and six conceded.

In comparison, Aston Villa are third in the PL form table with sixteen points from five wins, one draw and zero defeats, 11 goals scored and only two conceded

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Monday 10 April 2023:

When it comes to the longer Premier League form table…

In their last 17 Premier League matches, Newcastle United have picked up 35 points, from ten wins, five draws and only two defeats.

In comparison, Aston Villa in their last 17 PL games have picked up 35 points from eleven wins, two draws and four defeats.

This is very very much a match where two clubs are meeting who both have excellent recent form AND identical form (35 points) over the longer form guide, both managers averaging more than two points per game in this period of some five and a half months.

Needless to say, this has all the makings of a very tough match.

As we have just seen though, Eddie Howe and his players are showing no respect to those others in form, Brentford not losing at home in the Premier League since playing Arsenal in mid-September AND NUFC going a goal behind on Saturday, yet still coming out with the three points.

A victory for Newcastle United would see them have a perfect six out of six and go top of the Premier League form table (alongside Man City, who will also have six wins out of six if winning at home against Leicester next weekend), plus sitting in such a strong position in the full Premier League table.

