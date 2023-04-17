News

Premier League form table updated – Essential viewing for Newcastle United fans

After the weekend’s matches, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table now looks.

Newcastle United having lost 3-0 against Aston Villa in their latest game.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC team ending a run of three away games in a row and now preparing for Tottenham at St James’ Park on Sunday

Here is the Premier League form table on Monday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Tottenham with very latest one listed first:

Tottenham 2 Bournemouth 3

Tottenham 2 Brighton 1

Everton 1 Tottenham 1

Southampton 3 Tottenham 3

Tottenham 3 Forest 0

Wolves 1 Tottenham 0

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5

Newcastle 2 Man U 0

Forest 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1

As you can see, Newcastle United now third in this newly updated Premier League form table. NUFC with fifteen points from five wins and one defeat. Thirteen goals scored and seven conceded.

In comparison, Tottenham are eleventh in the PL form table with eight points from two wins, two draws and two defeats, 11 goals scored and nine conceded.

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Monday 17 April 2023:

For any Newcastle United fans looking for reassurance after Saturday’s painful defeat, this Premier League form table surely the perfect tonic.

Third place in it and one of only three Premier League clubs to win five or more of their last six games.

When you look at the fixtures as well, games against Man U, Brentford and Villa, plus four of the six matches were away from home.

In contrast, Tottenham have played five of the bottom eight in their last six games and have had an even split of three home and three away.

When it comes to the far longer Premier League form table…

In their last 20 Premier League matches, Newcastle United have picked up 41 points, from twelve wins, five draws and three defeats.

In comparison, Tottenham in their last 20 PL games have picked up 30 points from nine wins, three draws and eight defeats.

Newcastle United averaging a fraction over two points per match these last 20 games, Tottenham averaging exactly one and a half points.

Needless to say, this is a massive match.

A victory for Newcastle United would see them have six wins in their last seven matches AND most importantly a six points lead over Tottenham and NUFC a game in hand.

Newcastle would then have seven games remaining and Tottenham six, for Spurs their following game after St James’ Park is on the Thursday (27 April) at home to Man U. Eddie Howe’s team playing at Everton that same night.

