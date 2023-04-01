Opinion

Premier League fixtures this weekend – These could be massive for Newcastle United

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

They could be proving massive / pivotal for Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe and his players facing Manchester United on Sunday at 4.30pm, 16 PL clubs playing in the eight Premier League fixtures before then.

This is how the Premier League table looks ahead of the Saturday Premier League fixtures:

Taking the above table into consideration, as a Newcastle United fan, look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures…

It all kicks off at 12.30pm today, Man City getting a win against Liverpool would be the perfect start to the weekend.

Then at 3pm, I think we could do with Brighton not winning at home against Brentford.

If Newcastle United are going to be seriously competing for a top four place at the season’s end, I don’t see Chelsea able to be one of those potentially stopping that happening. However, Villa getting something at Stamford Bridge in the 5.30pm kick-off would surely kill off any faint remaining chance of that.

Then following that huge Newcastle United v Man U game on Sunday, the last of the 10 Premier League fixtures in this round of games is on Monday night. Tottenham failing to win at Everton would be a nice bonus on top of Eddie Howe’s boys hopefully having done the business the previous afternoon.

(If anybody is having problems loading the comments section on their device. This is probably due to an issue with cookies / cache, Disqus have reported that since their last software update some users are having issues. Below is a link to Disqus help which explains what you need to do to resolve the issue.

https://help.disqus.com/en/articles/1717062-why-isn-t-the-comment-box-loading)

