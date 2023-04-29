Opinion

Premier League fixtures this weekend – Newcastle United on the brink?

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Newcastle United on the brink?

Eddie Howe and his players facing Southampton on Sunday at 2pm.

This is how the Premier League table looks ahead of Newcastle v Southampton and the other weekend Premier League fixtures:

Taking the above table into consideration, as a Newcastle United fan, look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures (which stretch right out until Tuesday night before all 20 teams will have played)…

My Conclusions

It is difficult not to be getting VERY excited about the potential now.

Especially with the way these Premier League fixtures have fallen this weekend.

Newcastle United at home to the club rock bottom of the table, whilst the clubs in the four places directly below NUFC have to play each other.

So long as Eddie Howe’s team do the business against Southampton, this weekend is guaranteed to strengthen the NUFC position.

If say Newcastle won and then both Man U v Villa and Liverpool v Spurs were draws, Newcastle United would move on to 65 points and be four points clear of Man U in fourth and ten points minimum ahead of those outside the top four. Newcastle with five games to play surely on the brink of Champions League qualification in those circumstances.

Indeed, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Villa won at Old Trafford on Sunday, which would put Newcastle five points clear in third if beating Southampton.

If both Newcastle and Liverpool won this weekend, then Eddie Howe’s side would need only two wins from their last five PL games to ensure the scousers couldn’t overtake them on points, even if Liverpool won every remaining match.

Brighton are the only other threat and they face Wolves at home. The Seagulls have a tough schedule of eight games to play in the final four weeks. If NUFC win against Southampton, that is 16 points more than Brighton’s current total of 49 points. I just don’t see the south coast club threatening, if Newcastle win this weekend, even if Brighton are the victors over Wolves this afternoon.

I don’t think that is in any way a certainty either, far from it. Brighton have now lost three of their last four matches (all competitions) and indeed won only four of their last ten Premier League games. In contrast, Wolves are belatedly showing they have far better players than their league position suggests, winning three of their last four PL games, defeating Chelsea, Brentford and Palace.

If Newcastle United make it four wins out of four this season against Southampton, then it will be happy days. Which could then be very happy days if things fall our way in the other Premier League fixtures as well.

Eddie Howe and his players have done all the hard work in winning seven of the last eight and now just a case of making sure no major own goals in this last month of the season.

