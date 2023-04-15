News

Premier League fixtures this weekend – Huge for Newcastle United

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

These could prove huge for Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe and his players facing Aston Villa on Saturday at 12.30pm, before then the other nine Premier League fixtures are played out.

This is how the Premier League table looks ahead of Newcastle v Aston Villa and the other weekend Premier League fixtures:

Taking the above table into consideration, as a Newcastle United fan, look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures…

My reading of the battle for third and fourth is that now, Newcastle United have two main rivals, one dark horse, then a couple of longshots.

Taking those in order…

Tottenham are home to Bournemouth at 3pm this afternoon and I guess many will look at that as Spurs automatically picking up a win to keep pressure on. That may well happen but I think there is room for some optimism.

In their last five games, Bournemouth have won against Liverpool, Fulham and Leicester. Whilst ahead of last weekend’s very lucky win over Brighton, Tottenham in their previous four games had lost to Wolves and got only draws against two other relegation strugglers, Everton and Southampton.

Forest are having a horrendous time with six defeats and three draws in their last nine PL matches BUT just maybe, a home game on Sunday against Man Utd could be perfect…

Man U had a massive game on Thursday night and had a morale damaging 2-2 draw against Sevilla after leading 2-0 with six minutes to go. There will surely be players not 100% after that and as well as Rashford they have no lost their two first choice central defenders.

Brighton very unlucky against Spurs when the match officials were woeful but they still surely remain the dark horses. Now ten points behind Newcastle and with just the one game in hand, a massive gap to close. Chelsea are a total mess at the moment but even so I think fair to say we can hope they can at least take a couple of points off Brighton this afternoon.

With nine matches to play and 12 points behind Newcastle, Liverpool surely need to win on Monday at Leeds to stand any remote chance of troubling the top four.

The other longshots for me are Aston Villa. A great run under Unai Emery has taken them to sixth but still nine points behind Newcastle and having played a game more.

Villa surely having to win to retain any slim hopes of top four.

As for Newcastle United, the great thing is, top four and even top three, is in our own hands.

With five of the final eight games at home, for Eddie Howe’s team maybe a point today wouldn’t prove a terrible result. However, with five wins and a row and the confidence / momentum that brings, another three points would / will be huge in how the Premier League table will look after this round of matches.

