Opinion

Premier League fixtures this weekend – Could prove a pivotal one for Newcastle United

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

These could prove pivotal for Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe and his players facing Brentford on Saturday at 3pm. A first Saturday 3pm match for NUFC in 2023 AND the first Newcastle United game this calendar year that hasn’t been selected for live UK broadcast.

This is how the Premier League table looks ahead of the Saturday Premier League fixtures:

Taking the above table into consideration, as a Newcastle United fan, look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures…

It all kicks off at 12.30pm today, Man Utd failing to beat Everton at Old Trafford would be a perfect start. That narrow 1-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday was the first Man U Premier League win since February and Everton fighting for everything, coming back with ten men to get a point off Tottenham on Monday.

Aston Villa are still remote outsiders I suppose for a top four spot, a win for them would narrow the gap to six points behind NUFC if Eddie Howe’s team lost, though Newcastle would have a game in hand. Ideally though naturally if Forest could get something, especially as NUFC travel to Villa next weekend.

However, away from Brentford v Newcastle, no doubt where the next biggest 3pm kick-off is for NUFC fans.

That Tottenham v Brighton game is potentially pivotal, certainly for the two clubs involved.

With Tottenham dropping four late points to relegation strugglers Southampton and Everton in their last two games, this looks a bit of a must win for Spurs.

Certainly, a Brighton win would see the Seagulls look massively more threatening than Tottenham, Brighton would then be only a point behind Spurs and have two games in hand on them.

I think by some distance a draw would be the best result in this match at Spurs for Newcastle United. If combined with an NUFC win, Eddie Howe’s side would then be five points ahead of Tottenham and Newcastle with two games in hand. Whilst Brighton would be nine points behind NUFC and the south coast team with one game in hand.

With currently ten games each to play, Newcastle are ten points ahead of Liverpool. Difficult to see the scousers now as a significant threat after dropping eight points in their last three PL matches but I still wouldn’t mind Arsenal going to Anfield and taking all three points.

(If anybody is having problems loading the comments section on their device. This is probably due to an issue with cookies / cache, Disqus have reported that since their last software update some users are having issues. Below is a link to Disqus help which explains what you need to do to resolve the issue.

https://help.disqus.com/en/articles/1717062-why-isn-t-the-comment-box-loading)

