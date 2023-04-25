News

Premier League fixtures this midweek – A tipping point for Newcastle United and top four situation?

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this midweek.

These could prove a tipping point for Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe and his players facing Everton on Thursday at 7.45pm.

This is how the Premier League table looks ahead of Everton v Newcastle and the other midweek Premier League fixtures:

Taking the above table into consideration, as a Newcastle United fan, look at this midweek’s Premier League fixtures…

My reading of the battle for third and fourth is that now, Newcastle United have one main rival, one dark horse, then a couple of longshots.

Taking those in order…

Man Utd are obviously the main contender along with Newcastle United for those places and whilst Spurs now look in a right state, I don’t think it would be a massive surprise if they still picked up a draw at home to Erik ten Hag’s side on Thursday.

Brighton are at Forest on Wednesday night and the Seagulls are the dark horse still, with those two games in hand on Newcastle, which potentially means only a four points gap for NUFC over Brighton.

Liverpool are at West Ham on Wednesday and they are nine points behind Newcastle with seven games to play but still some fear a late surge from the scousers.

Villa play tonight at home to Fulham and are eight points behind Newcastle but have played a game more.

My Conclusions

If Newcastle United win at Everton that puts them on 62 points, which for me means that Aston Villa definitely have zero chance of troubling NUFC for top four, even if winning against Fulham.

Similarly, Liverpool would then be nine points still behind NUFC if the scousers win at West Ham, leaving them surely far too much ground to make up in only six matches. Plus I think the Hammers could take at least a point.

A win for Newcastle this midweek AND the same for Brighton, would keep a ten points gap and the Seagulls only eight games to close, with two games in hand. Interesting to see how Brighton bounce back from that Wembley setback, maybe Forest capable of a surprise? I just think that if NUFC take care of matters at Everton, then even with games in hand, I just can’t see the south coast team able to sustain the challenge with still nine games to play in only a 32 days stretch.

Man U were taken all the way by Brighton on Sunday and with Tottenham in front of their own fans and needing a reaction, I can see a draw.

If so, a Newcastle United win would take Eddie Howe’s side two points clear of Man U in third place.

As I say, this midweek could be a real tipping point in a positive way, if Newcastle get their win and others falter.

