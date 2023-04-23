News

Premier League clubs : How much each owes in future transfer instalments – Very interesting

For some time now, the norm for Premier League clubs has been to mainly pay for signings in a number of instalments.

This gives Premier League clubs the opportunity to be more ambitious in the transfer market.

Buying players but paying for them in a number of instalments over future years.

Mike Ashley the big exception whilst in control of Newcastle United.

With very rare exceptions, Ashley instructed that when Newcastle signed any player then the whole transfer fee was paid up front.

However, he DID allow other clubs to pay by instalments when they bought Newcastle United players.

Alongside the other ambition-free ways he ran NUFC, that meant a significant negative for Newcastle in terms of their ability to buy and sell players to improve the team / squad.

For Premier League clubs and the transfer market it is of course a question of balance, both in terms of how much money you agree to commit AND how and when those signings are paid for.

A new report has revealed just how much Premier League clubs owe in future instalments for signings they have made.

When it comes to football finance expertise, Kieran Maguire is one of the main men.

The latest available figures for (almost) all Premier League clubs is from their last full season’s (2021/22) accounts that have been published.

Kieran Maguire analysing the situation at the end of last season for each of the 20 Premier League clubs that had contested the 2021/22 campaign.

These are the figures for how much collectively the 20 Premier League clubs owed:

Then the individual amounts owed by each of the Premier League clubs, as per those last available accounts:

As you can see, by the end of the 2021/22 season, those 20 Premier League clubs owing almost £2bn (£1.984bn) in future transfer instalments.

Manchester United with a huge £307m owed, which when put with all their other debts via loans etc, means they owe in total over £1bn!

Newcastle United mid-table on this list, owing £75m in transfer instalments by the end of last season.

Chelsea’s updated figure, including this season will be interesting to see when those figures become available.

Newcastle United will have also increased the amount owed in transfer instalments after this season’s business. However, the Anthony Gordon transfer saw Everton insist on all £40m to be paid up front, with £5m of potential future add-ons if hitting certain targets.

