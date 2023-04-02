Opinion

Predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester United – This one change

Looking at this Newcastle United team v Manchester United.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to make it three Premier League wins in a row.

Those very uplifting performances and wins against Wolves and Forest ahead of the international break, now need to be followed up with what would be a massive third in a row to pick up another three points.

So what can we expect the Newcastle United team v Manchester United to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle United team v Nottingham Forest:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin

Emil Krafth is still on the injured list and Miguel Almiron won’t be back until later this month, at the earliest, whilst Ryan Fraser continues to train with the Under 21s. Eddie Howe said on Friday that Anthony Gordon has only just resumed training and appeared to make clear that at best he might make the bench.

Other than that though, it appears that the Head Coach has benefited from the international break, with the likes of Pope, Schar, ASM and Wilson shaking off knocks / niggles they were experiencing ahead of this rest from Premier League commitments.

In addition, Joelinton is now also available after serving his two match suspension.

That game against Forest saw Jacob Murphy have arguably his best ever game for Newcastle United, whilst the same from Elliot Anderson when he replaced ASM at the break. The 20 year old was excellent and looked like a real PL level player, so unlucky to be denied his first ever Premier League goal due to that ridiculous VAR / refereeing farce.

Eddie Howe with a lot to ponder.

So then, what about this Newcastle United team v Manchester United this afternoon?

Nick Pope conceded against Forest when a rare Botman error set in motion a goal that was very disappointing from an NUFC perspective but a great finish by Forest’s Dennis.

Only 19 goals conceded in 26 PL games so far though and Pope surely the best value for money PL signing this season.

The next lowest Premier League club is Man City who have conceded 26, whilst leaders Arsenal and Pope’s England rival Ramsdale have leaked 27.

So Nick Pope will start but what about the back four?

It is great that Eddie Howe finally has a fully fit Matt Targett available once again but for those Newcastle fans still pressing for a change at left-back, I just can’t see it. As a unit, the defence have been outstanding and Dan Burn has been a big part of that.

I can’t see anything but same again in the back four, unless Eddie has any secret injury concerns.

Once again, assuming no injuries, I think clearly Bruno and Alexander Isak also start.

It might be tempting to think same again for Eddie Howe because he does show great loyalty when players have performed, as a general rule.

However, this is a massive game and I don’t see him not selecting Joelinton.

The question is, who does he come in for?

Well, I have three places left in my predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester United and with Almiron and Gordon ruled out, I make it the following competing for these other three places in the side.

ASM, Willock, Anderson, Murphy, Longstaff and Wilson.

I don’t see Eddie Howe starting both Isak and Wilson, so I think the England striker will be on the bench, which cuts it down to five competing for the three spots.

As well as Anderson did at Forest, I think the scale of this game will see him once again ready to be used as an impact sub, so we are down to four.

I think Willock and Longstaff have been key to these last two victories and their pace / engines are big parts of the team. Willock is also now looking ever more of a goal threat and got assists for Almiron’s winner v Forest and Isak’s first at Forest, so I am marking them down as pretty certain starters.

Which leaves one space in my predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester United and ASM competing with Jacob Murphy for it. Not something I ever thought I would have heard myself saying in the past.

However, Murphy did link up well with Trippier at Forest and the right side was yet again by a distance, where NUFC’s main goal threat came from during that last match. So I think Eddie Howe will be giving that another go in Almiron’s absence.

I see Eddie Howe having great options in Wilson, ASM and Anderson to come on in the final half hour, especially if Newcastle United are needing a goal.

Predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Willock, Murphy, Isak

So my predicted team has one change from last time’s win over Nottingham Forest, with Joelinton in for ASM.

