Predicted Newcastle team v West Ham – These two changes

Looking at this Newcastle team v West Ham.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to make it four Premier League wins in a row.

Those very uplifting performances and wins against Wolves, Forest and Man U have lifted Newcastle United up to third in the Premier League.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v West Ham to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v West Ham:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin

Emil Krafth is still on the injured list and Miguel Almiron won’t be back until later this month, at the earliest, whilst Ryan Fraser continues to train with the Under 21s.

Eddie Howe said on Tuesday morning that he still didn’t know if Joe Willock had a hamstring issue or just cramp, after having felt something late on in the win over Man U – the NUFC boss saying he was still yet to see the player with Monday having been a rest day. However, that question seemingly answered when later yesterday the club released official training photos from Tuesday’s session, showing Joe Willock in group training.

Other than that though, it appears that the Head Coach was going to have a similar selection situation as on Sunday, with Eddie Howe reporting only minor niggles after winning against Man Utd.

So then, what about this Newcastle team v West Ham tonight?

Nick Pope further extended his advantage over rival goalkeepers at the weekend.

Only 19 goals conceded in 27 PL games so far and Pope surely the best value for money PL signing this season.

The next lowest Premier League club is Man City who have conceded 26, whilst leaders Arsenal and Pope’s England rival Ramsdale have leaked 27. Both Ederson and Ramsdale having to pick the ball out of the net as their teams won 4-1.

So Nick Pope will start but what about the back four?

Well, very difficult to see anything but same again.

The best defence in the Premier League and unless injury, illness or fatigue, why change anything. Eddie Howe had recently said that Matt Targett would get playing opportunities in these final two months of the season and he may well do, however, your guess is as good as mine as to whether this will actually become a reality at any time.

Outside of the defence, it will be intriguing to see what changes, if any, Eddie Howe makes further up the pitch.

With three games in a time period stretching only six days from Sunday to Saturday, I think we will see changes made for the Newcastle team v West Ham and/or v Brentford.

Having the likes of Wilson, Gordon, Joelinton and Anderson waiting in the wings, makes the idea of change far more comfortable for Eddie Howe (and the fans!) than would otherwise be the case.

The ability to make changes that at least on paper won’t weaken the side, is a big indication that Newcastle United are definitely getting there, especially when able to do so in the key midfield and attacking areas.

Impossible to say for sure what Eddie Howe will do with these West Ham and Brentford games and indeed possible he could make no changes at all for either, however, I don’t think this will be the case.

Bruno is the one player I think everybody agrees is irreplaceable and I see him starting tonight and Saturday for sure, if physically ok.

Sean Longstaff has proved himself to be a key part of this NUFC team and his great engine gives the side so much, in terms of his non-stop getting about the pitch, closing down and getting in the box. I see him also a definite starter tonight.

Alexander Isak was superb on Sunday once again and played a key part in setting up the opening goal against Man U, I reckon he starts again, maybe Wilson will get back in on Saturday against Brentford.

ASM was excellent and a real team player as well on Sunday, setting up a number of great chances for teammates before Willcok eventually couldn’t miss that one on the line after ASM’s brilliant header back across. Subbed on 68 minutes I think that has helped ensure he remains in peak physical condition and the Frenchman will be in the team tonight.

I am thinking though we could still have two changes.

The news appears positive on Willock’s availability but I have a definite feeling that Eddie Howe will want Joelinton in there tonight and ensure the midfield battle is won against the likes of Declan Rice. I think Willock will be the one to make way and be available as an impact sub.

Also, whilst Jacob Murphy continued to surprise on Sunday with another accomplished performance, Anthony Gordon looked really good when he replaced Murphy. For my money, Gordon will start against the Hammers.

Predicted Newcastle United team v West Ham:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon, ASM, Isak

So my predicted team has two changes from last time’s win over Man Utd, with Joelinton and Anthony Gordon in for Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy.

