Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Southampton – These three changes

Looking at this Newcastle team v Southampton.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to make it eight Premier League wins in nine games.

Those very uplifting performances and wins against Wolves, Forest, Man U, West Ham and Brentford, followed by that setback at Aston Villa, before bouncing back in commanding fashion against Tottenham and Everton.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Southampton to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Everton:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett, Bruno, Joelinton, Longstaff, Almiron, Willock, Wilson

Emil Krafth is still on the injured list and Eddie Howe confirmed on Wednesday that ASM is back from France now BUT still not available. Whilst Ryan Fraser continues to train with the Under 21s.

So unless any surprise injury / fitness issues, it looks like Eddie Howe will have the same players to select from, as was the case at Goodison Park.

With having a stronger squad and thankfully so few injuries, this surely plays a big part in maintaining the situation, with Eddie Howe able to chop and change his first team but with no discernible weakness when doing so.

My feeling is that we are going to see more of the same again this afternoon when the Newcastle team v Southampton is announced.

Nick Pope didn’t have a lot to do on Thursday night, had little chance with the freak Everton goal direct from a corner as a group of players jumped in front of him but all managed to miss the ball, otherwise the NUFC keeper handled everything well.

The superb Kieran Trippier, set like Nick Pope, to continue his record of starting every Premier League game this season.

There had been supposed doubts about Fabian Schar on Thursday night but he was there alongside Sven Botman once again, what a partnership they have been this season and no chance of Eddie Howe changing that today, unless fitness / injury issues.

As usual, some people going over the top negative about Matt Targett’s return to the team against Everton. He wasn’t one of Newcastle’s best performers but after having been out for so long, he was always going to be lacking a bit of peak match fitness. I thought he did alright overall, although that lack of peak match fitness did earn him a booking when dragging an Everton player back, who had got past him. I do think though that after his rest, Big Dan Burn will be back in the side today, reuniting the back four that has served us so well for most of this season.

Bruno and Joelinton excellent again at Everton, especially in that second half. As well as ability, it is the willingness to work so hard that marks them out as extra special, especially when you look at some of the players who blow hot and cold in rival Premier League sides.

Speaking of hard work, Longstaff and Willock just never stop. At Goodison it was more of the same and on top of that, Joe Willoc produced that stunning run down the left and then ever so delicate chip for Joelinton to head home for the killer second goal.

Who would have thought that this would end up a very distant second when it came to looking at the best piece of dribbling skill to create a goal…

Speaking of which, Alexander Isak I’m sure will return to the starting eleven today, having had his rest. This time it will be Callum Wilson the one to drop down to the bench despite scoring twice against Everton. This is so great to see, especially in attacking / goalscoring positions, Eddie Howe now having so many options that he can mix and match and make changes, both in the starting eleven and from the bench.

That Isak run for the Murphy goal was incredible and shows once again just how versatile the Sweden international is, operating on the left rather than his usual central position.

I think Jacob Murphy will be another returning to the team, after Almiron got a run out on Thursday night. I am absolutely loving the unexpected fact that now I don’t mind whether Miggy or Murphy is named to play on the right, nor indeed Gordon.

Whilst that Isak created goal was one of the easiest Jacob Murphy will ever score, his second last Sunday was really special, that long range effort where Lloris barely moved as it flew past him. That is what confidence does to you AND you can’t underestimate the value of so many of our players getting into the box these days, that first Murphy goal against Spurs really set us on our way and here’s hoping for a similar start and final outcome this afternoon.

So my predicted Newcastle team v Southampton:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Longstaff, Murphy, Willock, Isak

So three changes in my predicted team, with Burn, Murphy and Isak, to come in for Targett, Almiron and Wilson.

