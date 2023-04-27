Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Everton – These two changes

Looking at this Newcastle team v Everton.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to make it seven Premier League wins in eight games.

Those very uplifting performances and wins against Wolves, Forest, Man U, West Ham and Brentford, followed by that setback at Aston Villa, before bouncing back in commanding fashion against Tottenham.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Everton to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Longstaff, Murphy, Willock, Isak

Emil Krafth is still on the injured list and Eddie Howe confirmed on Wednesday that ASM is back from France now BUT still not available. Whilst Ryan Fraser continues to train with the Under 21s.

The NUFC Head Coach did say that Fabian Schar would be a late call, as he looked to be feeling his hamstring when subbed on Sunday.

Eddie Howe not naming anybody else but adding that a couple of other Newcastle United players were in a similar position to Schar, in that they have picked up knocks / niggles and the NUFC boss will need to see nearer kick-off whether they are available.

As somebody said not so long ago, I would hate to play poker with Eddie Howe. He has regularly this season led the media and opposing managers into confusion about who exactly is and isn’t going to be available.

With Fabian Schar, I am now confident that the defender is either definitely playing, or definitely unavailable, or maybe somewhere in the middle, as Eddie Howe is publicly claiming!

I am fully in favour of this approach as who cares if he misleads us lot at the same time. All that matters is NUFC getting every marginal extra advantage that is possible, including giving out dodgy player availability info!

We can still have out bit of fun in trying to predict exactly who will and won’t be playing tonight.

The situation slightly more up in the air than usual, as it is three games in a week, this Everton match four days after Tottenham and three days ahead of Southampton at home on Sunday. So you are left wondering whether Eddie Howe might use his squad a bit tonight, rotate a few players / positions?

Nick Pope didn’t have a lot to do on Sunday but did everything we could have expected, Schar’s mistake allowing Kane through one on one and the keeper left with little chance of saving it.

As to who plays in front of him, maybe more questions than usual.

Kieran Trippier has started every PL game this season and that will continue, whilst Dan Burn will also definitely stay in the team, in my opinion.

Sven Botman is another BUT my gut instinct is that Fabian Schar will sit this one out. On balance, I think he has picked up a knock and Eddie Howe will rest him, hopefully just as a precaution. If that is the case, then my personal preference would have been for Botman to move across to be right centre-back – he has played there before in his career, with Burn moving into the middle and Targett coming into the team. However, I think that Eddie Howe will bring Jamaal Lascelles in, as was the case when he replaced Schar during that Tottenham match on Sunday.

Assuming everybody is ok fitness-wise, then our Brazilian boys, Joelinton and Bruno, will be starting.

Longstaff came back into the team on Sunday after illness and was excellent, same with Joe Willock as they both give this Newcastle United team so much energy. They both will surely start as well.

As for Jacob Murphy, he us truly living the dream. He got himself into a great position to get the opener on Sunday and as for that long range special for his second goal, wow!

Miguel Almiron looks in great shape and desperate to come back in but I just don’t see how Eddie Howe will even consider dropping Murphy with the high he must be on now.

Alexander Isak is in brilliant form and Callum Wilson also not doing too bad at all. Isak has been getting regular starts (six in last seven games) and has seven goals in the last seven matches, whilst Wilson has managed four despite only starting one of these most recent seven games.

The last midweek match saw Alexander Isak get a bit of a rest and drop to the bench, Callum Wilson starting at West Ham and responding with two goals.

I am predicting a similar change tonight and hopefully the same (goals) outcome!

So my predicted Newcastle team v Everton:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Longstaff, Murphy, Willock, Wilson

So just the two changes in my predicted team, Jamaal Lascelles to come in for Fabian Schar, plus Callum Wilson for Alexander Isak.

