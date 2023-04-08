Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Brentford – These four changes

Looking at this Newcastle team v Brentford.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to make it five Premier League wins in a row.

Those very uplifting performances and wins against Wolves, Forest, Man U and West Ham have lifted Newcastle United up to third in the Premier League.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Brentford to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v West Ham:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Murphy, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Emil Krafth is still on the injured list and Miguel Almiron won’t be back until later this month, at the earliest, whilst Ryan Fraser continues to train with the Under 21s.

Other than that though, it appears that the Head Coach is going to have a similar selection situation as on Wednesday, with Eddie Howe reporting no new injuries and just a case of knocks, niggles and fatigue potentially amongst those who handed out the 5-1 drubbing of West Ham.

So then, what about this Newcastle team v Brentford this Saturday afternoon?

Nick Pope maintained a clear advantage over rival goalkeepers, only 20 goals conceded in 28 PL games so far and the next lowest Premier League club is Man City who have conceded 26, whilst leaders Arsenal and Pope’s England rival Ramsdale have leaked 27.

Pope has to take his share of the blame for the Zouma goal from a corner but made a couple of smart saves and unless there are any significant injury / mobility issues, then he will obviously start.

Trippier and Schar were excellent and I thought Botman was good, apart from that moment when losing Zouma for the Hammers goal. Again, I can’t see any of that trio not starting today.

I don’t go along with the claims that Dan Burn was shocking against West Ham. I don’t think it was one of his better games and Bowen gave him a tough time for a lot of the first half, however, he stuck in there and gave a battling performance. The second half I can’t recall too many issues down that side. Plus you also have to factor in that with ASM in front of him, you aren’t going to get the same level of defensive help an Almiron, Murphy or Gordon gives Trippier on the other side of the pitch.

Nevertheless…I am guessing that today is the day when Bruno will get a rest. Not a case of ‘dropping’ him.

With matches in a six day stretch, why wouldn’t you consider rotating your players?

As Matt Targett is now fully fit and desperate for a start, I think it points to Eddie Howe finally making a change to his back four, at least temporarily.

Outside of the defence, it will be really interesting to see what changes Eddie Howe makes, if any, further up the pitch.

With the alternative options now so much stronger, I think we will see additional changes against Brentford.

Bruno ran the show on Wednesday night and will start, whilst I also think Joelinton is a sure starter as well. After his rest, the striker turned midfielder came back into the starting 11 with a very good performance and clinical finishing, no way Eddie Howe isn’t playing Big Joe.

I think Little Joe is in the team as well. Joe Willock was looked after on Wednesday night after having a knock/niggle late in the Man U match, but on Wednesday came off the bench and looked as sharp as he has done in previous games, where he has scored and got assists and had a serious number of chances, arriving in the box with ever better timing.

With the game won at 3-1, Eddie Howe looked after ASM, taking him off on 64 minutes after he had played really well and tormented the West Ham right-back. ASM now looking back to his most dangerous best and it definitely clicking with him as to how to be more of a team player. He starts as well.

Eddie Howe says he doesn’t rule out starting with both Isak and Wilson sometime but that won’t be today. Isak was rotated on Wednesday night and I think Wilson will experience the same today. It is quite made that I am talking about the NUFC centre-forward getting left out despite scoring twice BUT this is where we are heading and Eddie Howe now having such positive options. Isak is simply too good to be left out, having had his bit rest in midweek.

This leaves one place in the team to fill and a number of players who I think will be left feeling unlucky.

Anthony Gordon I believe will start on the right in front of Trippier, with Murphy and Longstaff dropping to the bench. Elliot Anderson also itching for a start but having patience forced upon him once again.

Predicted Newcastle United team v Brentford:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett, Willock, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon, Isak, Saint-Maximin

So my predicted team has four changes from last time’s win over West Ham, with Anthony Gordon, Joe Willock, Alexander Isak and Matt Targett in for Jacob Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson and Matt Targett.

