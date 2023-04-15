Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Aston Villa – This one change

Looking at this Newcastle team v Aston Villa.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to make it six Premier League wins in a row.

Those very uplifting performances and wins against Wolves, Forest, Man U, West Ham and Brentford have lifted Newcastle United up to third in the Premier League.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Aston Villa to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Brentford:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton, Murphy, Willock, Isak

Emil Krafth is still on the injured list and Eddie Howe ruling ASM out on Friday. Whilst Ryan Fraser continues to train with the Under 21s.

Other than that though, it appears that the Head Coach is going to have a pretty much full squad to choose from. With even Miguel Almiron a possibility to make today’s matchday squad, the player working hard to recover from his injury and having trained from Wednesday onwards with the main group.

After a tough week of three games and three wins, with this seven days gap, hopefully any players who had been carrying knocks / niggles will have felt the benefit and now be fully fit for the challenge at Villa Park.

So then, what about this Newcastle team v Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon?

Nick Pope maintained a clear advantage over rival goalkeepers, only 21 goals conceded in 28 PL games so far and the next lowest Premier League club is Man City who have conceded 27, whilst leaders Arsenal and Pope’s England rival Ramsdale have leaked 29.

Pope was excellent last Saturday, saving the first penalty, making some other decent saves, sweeping behind his defence, taking pressure off the players in front of him by coming for pretty much every ball into the box and whilst not always totally clearing the danger, doing enough to help that happen. He will never be one of the best keepers with the ball at his feet but I think the team just have to factor that in when making decisions. A class keeper and if that is his only weakness then I’ll take that.

Trippier and Schar were very good and I thought Botman was decent, apart from that moment when wiping out the Brentford player for the first penalty. I can’t see any of that trio not starting today.

You always think that Matt Targett is going to be brought in sometime but so far that time hasn’t arrived, where Eddie Howe thinks it is the moment to bring him back in / give Dan Burn a rest. Back at his old club, once again I just don’t now see it happening. Eddie Howe has talked a lot recently about how important it is having a settled defensive unit and the benefits it gives. We are now in a great position having Matt Targett fully fit and an option but I can’t see anything but Burn starting.

The boys from Brazil are certain starters.

Joelinton now adding more of a goal threat to his overall excellent team play, whilst Bruno is the heartbeat of the team. Guimaraes has ongoing ankle problems but Eddie Howe indicated on Friday that once again this won’t be stopping him starting today at Villa Park.

Joe Willock gave Newcastle United great energy once again when returning to the team last weekend when returning to the side, he will play today for sure.

This leaves three places in the team.

With five goals in the last five matches, including a superb winner at Brentford, I think Alexander Isak is now a certain starter unless Eddie Howe has a major reason not to have him in the starting eleven. Such as a load of games together or whatever. With seven days between matches and then eight days until Spurs at home, that isn’t the case.

Isak is clearly United’s biggest goal threat and will start.

The question then is whether Eddie Howe now starts with the twin striker pairing that played so well in the second half last Saturday? I don’t think so.

I think the Head Coach will start with the kind of formation we are used to, Alexander Isak the lone striker. Plus that leaves the option of Wilson coming on to play with, or instead of, Isak later in the game.

Sean Longstaff was one of the two replaced at half-time last Saturday and even with his great engine, maybe that match proved one too many. I think though that as a team NUFC struggled last week to do their usual high press in that first half, which so often sets the platform up for a win. Brentford played so well in that opening half, Newcastle struggled, not just Longstaff.

I think with a week to put himself right, Sean Longstaff stays in the team, he has been playing so well and made himself a key player for Eddie Howe.

Jacob Murphy was the other one hooked at half-time last weekend. He has done well recently but was totally anonymous against Brentford and contributed nothing going forward.

I think he drops to the bench today and Anthony Gordon will get a run out playing in front of / with Kieran Trippier. He was gutted to get subbed very late on and showed his frustration but Eddie Howe has made clear that this has been dealt with AND the NUFC Head Coach was also at pains to say how key Gordon had been to the comeback at Brentford.

He may well be subbed again at some point today BUT in my opinion, that will only be after playing the vast majority of this Villa match as a starter.

Predicted Newcastle United team v Aston Villa:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton, Gordon, Willock, Isak

So my predicted team has just the one changes from last weekend’s win over Brentford, Anthony Gordon in for Jacob Murphy.

