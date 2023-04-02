News

Positive update on Metro problems for fans travelling to Newcastle United v Manchester United today

On Saturday Nexus warned of Metro problems on Sunday for fans going to the Newcastle United v Manchester United match.

There has now been follow up announcement (see below) with a key update this morning.

Good news, as with repair work carried out ahead of schedule, Nexus report that ‘Services are now back up and running to all areas of the Metro network.’

Announcement from Metro operator Nexus:

‘Metro services have resumed between Gateshead Stadium and Jarrow/Brockley Whins this morning, Sunday 2 April, after emergency repairs to overhead power lines were completed.

The works to replace 800 metres of damaged overhead line at Pelaw were finished well ahead of schedule, Metro operator Nexus confirmed.

Services are now back up and running to all areas of the Metro network.

Metro Infrastructure Director, Stuart Clarke, said: “I’m pleased to confirm that Metro services have resumed this morning between Gateshead Stadium and Jarrow, and Gateshead Stadium and Brockley Whins.

“We understand the significant inconvenience this has caused for our customers and would like to take this opportunity to apologise once again for what happened.

“Around 6am on Thursday 30 March, a total of 800 metres of overhead wire along with some supporting infrastructure came down. This was extensive damage over a wide area and caused major disruption on our network.

“The repair work was particularly complicated due to the fact it was adjacent to the Network Rail overhead lines, which meant we needed special agreements in place on both sides in order to proceed with the work.

“Our engineers worked around the clock to rectify this issue safely and get the service back up and running.”

Continue to get live service updates here or visit the Metro Twitter page @My_Metro and from the Nexus website www.nexus.org.uk‘

