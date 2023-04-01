News

Perfect Saturday afternoon Premier League results for Newcastle United

Looking at these Premier League results this weekend.

The 12.30pm kick-off and the 3pm games all now over.

The Premier League results so far, couldn’t have gone better for Newcastle United.

Saturday’s results (12.30pm and 3pm kick-offs)

Man City 4 Liverpool 1

Mo Salah giving Liverpool a shock first half lead to worry Newcastle United fans but Man City then blowing them away.

Arsenal 4 Leeds 1

Bournemouth 2 Fulham 1

Fulham with faint dreams of troubling the top four placings and taking a 16th minute lead through Pereira. However, Tavernier and Solanke with second half goals ending those faint dreams.

Brighton 3 Brentford 3

The two clubs who along with Newcastle United are most threatening to upset the established order. Three times Brentford took the lead but three times Brighton equalised. A point goes missing and neither gains serious ground on Eddie Howe’s side.

Crystal Palace 2 Leicester 1

Nottingham Forest 1 Wolves 1

This is how the Premier League table after the first six Premier League fixtures of the weekend, now the 3pm kick-offs have ended:

Liverpool’s defeat means that a Newcastle win on Sunday would take NUFC eight points clear of the scousers.

Whilst with Brentford and Brighton drawing, if defeating Man U, Newcastle go seven points clear of both those clubs.

As you can see, Fulham eight points behind Newcastle United and the Cottagers having played two games more. The West London club surely out of it now where top four is concerned.

These are the weekend’s remaining Premier League fixtures…

Villa getting something at Stamford Bridge in the 5.30pm kick-off would surely kill off any faint remaining chance of Chelsea’s very faint dreams of top four remaining alive.

Then follows that huge Newcastle United v Man U game on Sunday.

Finally, that last of the 10 Premier League fixtures in this round of games is on Monday night. Tottenham failing to win at Everton would be a very nice bonus on top of Eddie Howe’s boys hopefully having done the business the previous afternoon and these Saturday results having gone NUFC’s way.

