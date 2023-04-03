News

Paul Scholes deluded as he claims Newcastle United treated Manchester United as special case

Paul Scholes was a quality player.

As a pundit? Maybe not so much.

Paul Scholes was working on the Newcastle United v Manchester United match for Premier League Productions.

I was interested / amused to see his take on what went on at St James’ Park, especially this bit…

“It just goes to show that Manchester United are still a big draw because they [Newcastle United] are doing a lap of honour.

“It is [still] a big scalp [beating Manchester United], everyone can see that.”

Hmmm.

Yes Paul, this was a total one-off, a special one time only ‘lap of honour’, same with the NUFC group photo in the dressing room after the match, not to mention the open top bus parade planned for Monday night…

The last of those made up of course, a bit like Paul Scholes and his vivid imagination that believes Manchester United are some special case, that Newcastle United did anything out of the ordinary just for them.

Eddie Howe has put in place all kinds of initiatives to bring the players, coaching staff, support staff, fans, even the owners occasionally, together – making this a truly United club once again, after the horrific days of Mike Ashley and puppets such as Steve Bruce employed.

Eddie Howe having a photo taken in the dressing room after each win, with the team and subs who played, the rest of the playing squad, the coaching team and the support staff, bringing them all together like this one on Sunday after dominating and winning against Man U…

As well as that, it is also a regular occurrence to see Eddie Howe and his players go on a lap of appreciation (not honour!) post-match, thanking the fans for their support and helping them to further bond with the team/squad, rather than a case of walking around the pitch begging for more acclaim after beating the special (in the dreams of Paul Scholes) Manchester United.

Of course it is nice to beat Man U BUT yesterday post-match wasn’t a special one-off.

As for what else Paul Scholes had to say about this St James’ Park match…

“You try and look at both squads and think, which squad would you prefer?

“I still think I’d prefer the Man United squad.

“The coaching and what the manager [Eddie Howe] has done has been fantastic [at Newcastle United], squeezing everything out of them.

“There are no superstars, they have not paid massive money for anybody.

“One thing Newcastle United have that Man United haven’t got, is a settled back four.

“They [Newcastle] have had one for I don’t know how many games now and you saw the difference today.

“Man United’s back four were all over the place.

“[Diogo] Dalot…it looks like they [Newcastle] really had a right go at him with Allan Saint-Maximin.

“Antony should really be coming back to help him but he was never in the picture, he never gave his full-back any help whatsoever and that exposed him.

“It looked like a real plan that Newcastle United had, the organisation of Newcastle’s team and the quality they showed.

“Honestly, it could have been four, five or six nil…and I don’t think you would have complained.”

Whilst the journalists and pundits were desperate for Newcastle United under Eddie Howe and the new owners to go out and spend ridiculous money, in transfer fees and wages, on obvious more experienced (old has-been!) players. Then crash and burn.

Instead, Eddie Howe has overseen brilliant recruitment.

Yes, bringing in older players with Premier League experience BUT getting some absolute bargains – Trippier £13m, Pope £10m, Burn £13m, Targett £13m…

However, the vast majority of the cash was laid out on (age when signed) 21 year old Anthony Gordon, 22 year olds Alexander Isak and Sven Botman, 24 year old Bruno Guimaraes.

Maybe Paul Scholes doesn’t see them as ‘superstars’ but for Newcastle United fans, they are seeing real quality signings who are going to simply get better and better.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Sunday 2 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 65, Wilson 88

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 54% (48%) Newcastle 46% (52%)

Total shots were Man U 6 (2) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (0) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Man U 4 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,268 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 84), Murphy (Gordon 68), Isak (Wilson 80), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Ritchie

