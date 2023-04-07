Opinion

Paul Merson on Newcastle United – This is all getting very worrying as so difficult find anything to disagree with…

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Middlesbrough and Aston Villa player talking after the 2-0 dominant display over Man U and the 5-1 demolition of West Ham.

Paul Merson speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit to Brentford.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“Newcastle played exceptional football against West Ham the other day and I’d expect them to stay down in London this week.

“The team spirit is great, and they’ve also got the better of Man United this month.

“Newcastle will be happy with seven points from their three games this month.

“A top-four finish would be phenomenal for them.

“People say that they’ve got all the money in the world, but they haven’t spent all the money in the world, so fair play to them.

“I was shocked that Alexander Isak didn’t play [against West Ham] but Callum Wilson did score two goals.

“Isak has been a proper handful in the Premier League and he’s a great signing for Newcastle.

“This is going to be a good football match and it’s hard to call because Brentford can beat anybody on their day.

“A draw could seem harsh on Newcastle, but Brentford haven’t lost too many matches at home.

“Prediction: Brentford 1 Newcastle 1.”

Some exceptional NUFC football against West Ham (at times, especially the finishing) and Man U? Can’t disagree there.

Newcastle United have great team spirit? Can’t disagree there.

Top four would be phenomenal? Can’t disagree there.

Got all the money in the world but haven’t spend all the money in the world (so far!)? Can’t disagree there.

Alexander Isak a proper handful and a great signing? Can’t disagree there.

Predicting a draw due to Brentford not losing many at home? Can’t disagree there.

I actually feel very confident about potentially winning on Saturday BUT at the same time, the stats / form tell you that it won’t be easy.

No Premier League team has lost less home PL matches than Brentford.

The Bees are actually one of an elite six Premier League clubs to only lose one home match this season, so far…

The other five are Arsenal, Man City, Man U, Liverpool and…Newcastle United.

Arsenal won 3-0 at Brentford in September but nobody else has managed it yet.

Indeed, some real stand out home results, as well as winning 2-1 away at Man City.

Brentford at home have won 4-0 v Man U, 2-0 v Brighton, 3-1 v Liverpool.

At the same time, Brentford at home haven’t managed to win against these bottom half of the table sides – Wolves, Leicester, Everton, Palace and…Chelsea.

So, there is no reason why Newcastle United fans (and Paul Merson) can’t hope for an NUFC draw on Saturday, but with the form and momentum and goals (11 in last four PL matches) that Newcastle currently are experiencing, a significant away victory is more than possible.

Which would at least prove Paul Merson wrong on one thing this time…

