Opinion

Paul Merson latest logic on Newcastle United – Takes some understanding

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Middlesbrough and Aston Villa player talking with less than five weeks of the season to go.

Paul Merson speaking ahead of Newcastle United playing Everton, the first of seven Premier League matches that will decide NUFC’s final fate this season.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“Everton are in real trouble at the moment.

“They got a result against Palace the other day, but I look at their remaining fixtures and worry for them.

“The only way they can save themselves is by drawing their way out – I can’t see them winning a match at the moment.

“Newcastle are virtually in the Champions League now and they might take their eyes off their campaign.

“They’ve got to make sure they don’t lose too many games and that could work in Everton’s favour.

“Everton are a hard team to beat and they play a certain way.

“They need to get out of the bottom three as soon as possible, by either points or goal difference.

“They need to nick a few draws here and there, and I think they can pull it off this week.

“Prediction: Everton 1 Newcastle United 1”

When Paul Merson declares ‘Newcastle are virtually in the Champions League now and they might take their eyes off their campaign. They’ve got to make sure they don’t lose too many games and that could work in Everton’s favour.’

I must admit that I find that logic difficult to understand.

I had to read what he said a few times but my understanding of what Paul Merson is claiming, is that Eddie Howe will now apparently rein it in and take a more careful approach, thus making a draw at Everton very likely.

I think if we were ever going to see a careful / negative approach from the NUFC Head Coach, then surely that would have came in the last two games at St James’ Park, when up against the then arguably two closest rivals for the final two Champions League places. Instead, Newcastle United dominated Man U and Spurs from the very start of both matches and whilst Manchester United were very lucky to only lose 2-0, Tottenham were very lucky to ‘only’ lose 6-1!

It is very clear what Eddie Howe will do on Thursday and it most definitely won’t be sitting back and being cagey.

As he did on Sunday, he will send his team out to press from the first whistle, try to get on top of these relegation strugglers, getting the pressure on them to stop Everton get going, then try to press home the advantage with an early goal (or two…). The last thing Howe will want is to allow the blue scousers to get a foothold in the game and gather confidence, then potentially grab the morale boosting first goal.

Everton are the lowest scoring team in the Premier League with only 24 goals in 32 games, whilst Newcastle United are bang in goalscoring form, with 19 goals in their last seven matches and wins in six of those.

As for Newcastle United going for draws, whilst NUFC had a couple of groupings of draws earlier in the season, none of their last nine PL games have ended up with points shared.

Interested in the Paul Merson assertion as well, where he claims Everton are ‘a hard team to beat’…

Well, they are bottom three and have lost 16 PL games already this season, including their last home match, a 3-1 defeat to Fulham. That includes 14 of their most recent 24 PL matches.

Last season Everton lost 21 PL matches as they were lucky to dodge relegation, I wouldn’t be surprised if they at least matched that number of losses this time and finally made it to the Championship. Here’s hoping Newcastle United can help them on their way.

