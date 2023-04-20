Opinion

Paul Merson gets a little bit weird again about Newcastle United

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Middlesbrough and Aston Villa player talking with only the final six weeks of the season to go.

Paul Merson speaking ahead of Newcastle United playing Tottenham, the first of eight Premier League matches that will decide NUFC’s final fate this season.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“Eddie Howe has been brilliant for Newcastle but if they keep losing games like they did last week [at Aston Villa], things could change.

“They’ve got to get into the top four now.

“A couple of big defeats and the board will start wondering how far Eddie Howe can take this team.

“This is a massive match.

“Both teams had absolute shockers last week.

“I thought Tottenham were definitely going to beat Bournemouth.

“Their season’s on the line, and if they lose this game, that’ll be it.

“If they lose to Newcastle, they’ll be lucky if they finish in fifth place.

“If Newcastle lose this game, alarm bells will start ringing.

“They need to raise their standards.

“Eddie Howe needs a big result, and I think they’ll pull it off against Tottenham this week.

“Prediction: Newcastle 2 Tottenham 1”

He had been doing so well…

Paul Merson though, getting a little bit weird once again about Newcastle United.

When speaking recently about NUFC generally and specifically about upcoming matches, Paul Merson had been making decent rational points to back up his arguments.

However, this is back to square one!

Nobody is claiming that last Saturday’s performance was decent, or that Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 isn’t a very disappointing scoreline.

However… Paul Merson making out like there is suddenly a big crisis at Newcastle United and Eddie Howe potentially finding his position under threat.

The reality is that before the Villa game, Newcastle United had won ALL of their last five Premier League matches. Winning against Wolves and Forest, hammering West Ham 5-1, totally dominating Man U and should have beat them by more than the 2-0 scoreline, whilst NUFC became the first team ever to go to Brentford in a Premier League match, go a goal behind but still come back and win.

Newcastle United with better recent form (last six games) than everybody else, apart from Man City and a Villa team now flying under Unai Emery.

It would be gutting to lose to Tottenham on Sunday but ‘alarm bells will start ringing’… As it happens, I am very confident that Newcastle United will win on Sunday but Tottenham have a lot of very good players and some exceptional ones, so not a defeat that would be exactly seen as a humiliation. It is only two months ago that Spurs defeated Manchester City and kept a clean sheet against the reigning champions.

Newcastle United ‘need to raise their standards’???

Compared to what?

Yes, Eddie Howe’s team need to play better than last Saturday but in reality, all credit to Aston Villa because from the very first whistle they made it so difficult for Newcastle to get a foothold in the match.

NUFC’s ‘standards’ have been to win five of their last six matches and show top four form over the course of these 30 Premier League games so far, whilst in the final 19 games of last season, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle had the third best form.

If Newcastle United keep the ‘standards’ of what we have seen overall these past eight months, or even fifteen months, we will be just fine.

As for Sunday, whilst Newcastle United have won five of their last six matches, Tottenham have lost to relegation strugglers Wolves and Bournemouth, plus drawn against another two of them – Everton and Southampton. Spurs did manage a 3-1 win against struggling Forest but were totally outplayed and dominated by Brighton, only for some shameful actions by the match officials gifting the win to Tottenham.

If Newcastle United and Tottenham both play to the general ‘standards’ of recent times, there will be only one winner at St James’ Park.

