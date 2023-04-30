Opinion

Paul Merson back on form after losing the plot a little the past week with Newcastle United

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Middlesbrough and Aston Villa player talking with only four weeks of the season remaining.

Paul Merson speaking ahead of Newcastle United playing Southampton, the first of six Premier League matches that will decide NUFC’s final fate this season, with four of the six to be played at St James’ Park.

After losing the plot a little the past week with Newcastle United – Paul Merson back on form.

Ahead of the Tottenham match he suggested that Eddie Howe could be set to be under pressure for his job, then ahead of Thursday night predicted a 1-1 draw. At least he got half of that Everton v Newcastle scoreline correct…

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“Newcastle United haven’t gone around and thrown money even though they’ve got rich owners.

“They brought in an excellent manager and made some excellent signings.

“Fair play to them, they’ve done a great job by being judicious with their resources.

“The Champions League will be a better place with them and their fans.

“As long as they have their eye on the ball, they will blow Southampton away.

“The Magpies did go through a dip in form but have now won seven out of their last eight games.

“Southampton don’t stand a chance against this high-flying Newcastle team.

“Prediction: Newcastle 3 Southampton 0”

I think a pretty good overview from our old mate.

With Southampton seemingly doomed and Newcastle United having won seven of their last eight, everything points to only one result.

I wouldn’t quite agree though that the visitors ‘don’t stand a chance’ of getting any points today, football doesn’t work like that. No wins in the last eight but Southampton did lead 3-1 at Arsenal before a late collapse produced a draw. Whilst they have also done NUFC a couple of recent favours, getting a goalless draw at Old Trafford when Man U had to play most of the match with ten men after Casemiro got his marching orders. That followed up with a late Tottenham collapse at St Mary’s, Saints coming from 3-1 down to force a 3-3 draw.

Paul Merson on the money as well when pointing out how vast sums of cash hasn’t been the decisive factor, more the fact that Eddie Howe has been superb. Getting some seriously good form out of existing players whilst also spotting some great signings and intelligently integrating them into his team / squad.

Whilst as I said above, no room for complacency as Arsenal, Tottenham and Man U have found against Southampton, if Newcastle United are at their usual levels then there has to be massive confidence that another three points is coming NUFC’s way.

As for whether ‘The Champions League will be a better place with them and their fans’…well here’s hoping we are shortly going to be finding out the truth of that.

With the four clubs immediately below Newcastle United all playing each other (Man U v Villa, Liverpool v Spurs), a win for Newcastle United today will be sure to make the Premier League look especially enticing by the end of this afternoon.

