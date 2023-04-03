Match Reports

Our man at St James’ Park – Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0

It had felt like a long 16 days since Isak saw off Forest at the City Ground but finally United were back in business.

After an apparently positive break in Dubai, some healing time for the wounded and a clean bill of health from the internationals, we all rocked up to St James’ Park with high hopes for a game that could be pivotal to the outcome of this season, as the ever anticipated visit of Man Utd was once again a big match at the top end of the table.

Win this and we would leapfrog today’s visitors and Spurs into third place, with Tottenham having played extra games than both Uniteds and seemingly in the middle of a spot of chaos. With favourable results in the Saturday games, opportunity was knocking and we were all mad keen for Eddie’s mags to answer the door.

Manchester had played their boring old trick of pretending Marcus Rashford was injured, only for him to of course turn up in the starting XI. There was no chance for such subterfuge with their other saviour of this season though, Casemiro serving a lengthy suspension for his red card against Southampton.

Both of these situations would impact the game, as Man Utd were anonymous in midfield without the Brazilian, and Rashford’s efforts to get into the game were shut down admirably, notably after a moment in the first half that beautifully summed up this game.

I feel like I can say this now we won’t be playing these for a while, but that Antony is a flouncing whopper who resembles a hundred million pound player, about as much as I look like Beyoncé. Quite how this meandering flibertigibbett is a fixture in the Brazil national team when our own dear Bruno is in and out, is as much a mystery as to why the bald, polo-neck wearing Ten Hag insists on apparently dressing as a man’s private part.

Antony also possesses what the Germans call a “backpfiefengesicht” – basically an extremely punchable face – and Dan Burn went close to inflicting some well deserved damage with a full blooded tackle. Ultimately, BDB barely touched Cristian Ronaldo off Wish, but this didn’t stop the big soft s…. going down like a sack of hammers, writhing and sobbing off the side of the pitch while the ref inexplicably stopped the game so he could get some totally unnecessary attention, presumably for his messed up hair.

From this point, Antony no longer fancied this game at all, and swapped flanks with Rashford to try and stay away from tackles and beastly flying balls. Within minutes, Burn had similarly dispossessed Rashford with another smashing tackle, and that was about all I noticed of the opposition’s chief threat, who I’m starting to think actually might be injured.

This was indicative of the complete control we had of the game from the off, but the old problem around the finishing, threatened to unsettle things again. Isak’s header from Murphy’s cross brought a fantastic save from De Gea, but he only parried it to the onrushing Willock. With the whole goal to aim for, Willock smashed it into the keeper, who had done well to react after his initial stop but shouldn’t have had a chance.

Saint-Maximin was having one of his “Manchester” performances, as lively and probing as he was against Man City earlier in the season, or today’s opponents last season. He danced around the defence and crossed for Longstaff to head narrowly wide. Moments later the same player went even closer with a vicious strike that looked bound for the top corner, but finished just outside the post.

The best chance would come in the closing moments of the half, as once again ASM destroyed the defence, drawing in about four blokes before squaring for the onrushing Willock to pick his spot. He picked a spot halfway up the Leazes end.

Since the game I’ve seen comparisons with the dominant 5-0 win of 1996. However, come half-time it resembled more the ill-fated defeat of the previous season, with an onslaught from the home team yielding no goals which could have proved costly. The only contribution of note from Manchester had been the vile Fernandes going down under an innocuous ball-winning challenge from Schar and mithering on for a penalty, writhing about in the box while his colleagues pestered the ref. Same old Man U.

I am of course happy to report that the second half saw a continuation of the one way traffic, and when the moment came, it was pure Newcastle. The high press had been something Man Utd had struggled against all game and Isak getting in the face of an attempt to play out from the back, saw the under pressure Varane concede a throw in, much to the delight of the Swede. The play was switched to the other side from the throw, with Isak ultimately finding Bruno making an overlapping run on the right of the box. His perfectly measured cross found Saint-Maximin at the back post and he leaped high to calmly head it back across for Willock to nod over the line.

That knee slide right in front of me amid raucous celebrations, although with a close range goal like this, I admit there was a bit of me nervously watching the ref/big screen in case the VAR was searching for an excuse to let Man U off.

There was no let up in impetus as Eddie made some attacking subs, introducing Gordon, Wilson and Joelinton. The latter almost doubled the lead with a power header that De Gea did brilliantly to deflect onto the bar, in an echo of big Joe smacking the woodwork in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford. The rebound was latched onto by Schar, whose own header was kept out by a mixture of the post and Martial, with cries of handball proving inaccurate. This followed the traditional “Schar’s banjoed his heid” stoppage, as the Swiss received treatment off the field while poor old Lascelles did his standard fruitless warm up.

With the clock running down there were of course, considerable nerves as, reader, it’s not unheard of for Man Utd to spawn ill-deserved points in injury time you know.

Longstaff attempted to kill a bit of time taking the ball into the corner and earns a free kick for his bother. Instead of further procrastination, Trippier knocked the ball into the box and United committed the welcome rarity of scoring from a route one set piece, as Wilson rose to direct it in off the back post. The striker’s chances were helped by Ten Hag’s baffling decision to withdraw both of his centre halves in an attempt to chase the game, but no complaints here, as the goal will do Callum the power of good. Also, if we’re going to score headers from crosses into the box now, there’s gonna be no stopping us.

The final whistle brought scenes of great celebration, with the traditional celebration photo emerging later.

Of course, the TV watchers and internet arguers from across the Home Counties would pour scorn on this but NUFC are a club building towards something, and no one should care what this type thinks from their little bedrooms.

There is a of course, a tinge to this, as I heard a few mentions of the cup final on my way out of the ground. If we had posted this performance that day there would have been a trophy to show for this year’s efforts for sure. I was guilty of a bit of a dissect myself, thinking what if Isak had started, Willock had been fully fit, or ASM had performed like today at Wembley. Man Utd would surely point to the big difference being the presence of Casemiro that day, which is surely a huge factor as the midfield today was comfortably won by Newcastle. Sean Longstaff will have questions to ask if there is an attempt to replace him with McTominay this summer, given how he outperformed the Scot today.

The cup final though is gone and needs to be left behind.

The remaining eleven games must be attacked in a way that offers a return that could give an enormous boost this summer. The draw of Champions League qualification and the extra funds it would provide, would surely see investment that could promise more big days at Wembley (or wherever) with better outcomes this time.

This result was a huge one along the way to this goal, and with the week ahead seeing us finally cash in one of our games in hand, a continuation of this recent stellar form could see us well on the way to that top four finish.

That’s three wins on the bounce and the first time we’ve hit fifty points since the fifth place finish eleven years ago (yeah, thanks Mike).

Aside from the bigger picture, it’s always magnificent to beat Man Utd, and today was another happy one at St James’ Park, which is something I’m never going to tire of writing, as Eddie’s top four Mags continue to defy the odds.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Sunday 2 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 65, Wilson 88

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 54% (48%) Newcastle 46% (52%)

Total shots were Man U 6 (2) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (0) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Man U 4 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,268 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 84), Murphy (Gordon 68), Isak (Wilson 80), Saint-Maximin (Joellinton 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Ritchie

