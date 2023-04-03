Opinion

Only one Bruno in the middle at St James’ Park on Sunday

I was unable to get to St James’ Park on Sunday as the family are taking a little Northern European adventure.

However, me and the lad did manage to take up a prime position in front of a huge TV to enjoy the events that unfolded on Sunday afternoon.

The pre match punditry came from that well known Canadian Manc, Owen Hargreaves, from the Oldham variety in the form of Paul Scholes and from one of my favourite former toon players who scored 68 in 84 appearances (1993-1995). So not much analysis that I wanted to hear, although what they opined at the interval was music to my ears as they simultaneously slated Fernandes, Antony and Weghorst.

The co-commentator was Jim Beglin. My son asked if he was also ex Man United and given the nonsense he was spouting during much of the first half, I could understand the question.

On the park, we were truly dominant. The stats speak for themselves and I made De Gea their MOTM, two outstanding saves in quick succession from Isak and little Joe in the first half, with another one from big Joe in the second. That he was busying himself wasting time from the get go said an awful lot about how they set out their stall.

Meantime, we were swarming all over them and the Guimaraes version of the two Brunos was running the midfield.

Little Joe was once again fantastic and although he should have scored in the first half, he never stopped running and deservedly opened the scoring in the 65th minute. It reminded me of Chelsea before the world cup, when we totally dominated them and Willock scored around the same time.

I thought Maxi was much better. He had Dalot on toast and his header back across goal for the opener was fantastic.

At the back, Big Dan Burn was containing the petulant Antony and so they decided to send Rashford across to his flank instead. He soon lost his boot in a coming together with the big man from Blyth and promptly slammed it into the ground in a fit of rage. Rasha’s manager was seen openly encouraging this outrageous behaviour, so it’s no wonder where the entitlement comes from in this current crop. I couldn’t imagine Eddie standing for that.

Meantime, Trip had his best game in a while, whilst Botman and Schar were simply unbeatable.

All of a sudden, Murphy looks half decent and although this might sound a little contradictory, when our substitutes took the field, for the first time in ages, it felt that Eddie was improving matters, with Big Joe, Gordon and later Wilson entering the field of play, the latter scoring with a wonderful header from a fabulous Trippier free kick. Not that Isak had a bad game you understand, his fitness levels seem to be peaking at precisely the right time.

Would I have swapped yesterday’s win for victory in the League Cup Final?

Of course I would, but the fact this victory gets us to third and we now have momentum back, is really important in our quest for a Champions League berth.

That seemed beyond us as we trekked away from Wembley to the Etihad where NUFC lost their third game in a row.

However, wins over Wolves, Forest and now this lot, have us in pole position to seize that coveted spot and if somewhere close to 70 points is going to be sufficient, that means we require half a dozen wins from eleven matches, which based on what we saw on Sunday, is surely doable.

HTL

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Sunday 2 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 65, Wilson 88

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 54% (48%) Newcastle 46% (52%)

Total shots were Man U 6 (2) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (0) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Man U 4 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,268 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 84), Murphy (Gordon 68), Isak (Wilson 80), Saint-Maximin (Joellinton 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Ritchie

