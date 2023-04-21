News

Official Tottenham injury update – Five ruled out for Newcastle United match and one late fitness test

We have had an official Tottenham injury update this afternoon.

Friday seeing Cristian Stellini laying out the fitness and availability situation.

The caretaker boss saying that there will he be without at least five Spurs players, with one having a late fitness test.

Cristian Stellini gives Official Tottenham injury update ahead of Newcastle United match – 21 April 2023:

‘Cristian Stellini isn’t ruling out Ben Davies from returning to the squad for Sunday’s huge Premier League clash against Newcastle United at St James’ Park (2pm).

The versatile defender who has played left wing-back and left of the central defensive three this season has been out since picking up a hamstring issue at Southampton on 18 March. He’s been sidelined for over a month now, missing our last three matches, but we reported last week that he’d returned to training and now Acting Head Coach Cristian has indicated that a decision is there to be made on his return this weekend.

Speaking to SPURSPLAY on Friday, Cristian said: “Ben is very close to coming back. Tomorrow, we will see if he can train with us (full training) for the first time. It’s been a long time, so maybe this is the best news we have, but we are happy to have him back in training with us.”

Would he be ready for Newcastle? “We don’t know,” added Cristian. “It’s a risk, so we have to decide tomorrow, but it’s important Ben is back for the next week.”

Lucas Moura serves the third match of his three-match suspension, while long-term absentees Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Emerson Royal (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) remain out.’

