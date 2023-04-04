News

Official Newcastle United training update – Positive clues to availability v West Ham

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Wednesday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on West Ham.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Tuesday’s training and the following 15 first team players from what we could see:

Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Loris Karius, Jamaal Lascelles, Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Nick Pope, Fabian Schar, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson

A positive update with Joe Willock amongst those included in the published Newcastle United training images.

Straight after Sunday’s win over Man U and this (Tuesday) morning at his press conference, Eddie Howe stated that as well as the usual minor knocks / niggles you have in the squad after a match, the only major worry was Joe Willock. The midfielder having been subbed on Sunday and not sure if he was just experiencing a bit of cramp or a potentially more serious hamstring issue.

That question / worry seemingly answered by this official Newcastle United training gallery.

Those not seen…

A lot smaller Newcastle United training gallery today, only 25 images included, around half as many as is usually the case.

More difficult than usual then to draw any negative conclusions on those who couldn’t be seen amongst the photos, especially when Eddie Howe had stated there were no other major new worries, apart from potentially Joe Willock, to go with the ongoing absences of Krafth and Almiron.

Just for the record though, the likes of Anderson, Botman, Longstaff, ASM and Dubravka not seen in today’s released training images.

