Official Newcastle United injury update on Wednesday – Ahead of Everton match

Wednesday morning has seen an official Newcastle United injury update delivered.

United up against Everton on Thursday night in what is certain to be a very full on game.

Victory would ensure Newcastle United remain third in the table, whilst it would also ensure Everton stayed in the relegation zone.

This midweek game is the first of seven in the final four and a half weeks of the season and Eddie Howe obviously wanting as many players available as possible for this most important stage of the campaign.

The Head Coach giving this Newcastle United injury update, with four players in particular in the spotlight.

Bruno Guimaraes – Eddie Howe says that the Brazilian should be fine to start at Goodison Park, despite ‘aggravating’ his ankle injury once again on Sunday.

Allan Saint-Maximin – ASM not available for this Everton match but the Head Coach says he has now returned from France and is ‘working hard’ at the training ground to complete his recovery from a hamstring issue.

Fabian Schar – Looked to have injured his hamstring against Spurs and was subbed off with 16 minutes remaining when NUFC were 6-1 up. Eddie Howe says it will be a ‘late call’ on the Swiss defender.

Others – Eddie Howe stating that a ‘couple’ of other Newcastle players are in the same position as Schar, with late decisions to be made on them.

Eddie Howe giving his Newcastle United injury update on Wednesday morning:

“We have a couple of knocks, we will have to make a late call on Fabian Schar.

“It is the same situation with a couple of the other lads.

“We think [Bruno Guimaraes] will be OK.

“There is a slight issue where he twisted his ankle initially, quite a nasty injury.

“When he has an action in a game, whether a kick or a twist, there is a slight bit of pain in his ankle, then it really settles down quite quickly.

“He went through a spell of around two weeks where it didn’t bother him at all but he aggravated it again on Sunday.

“We don’t see it as a long-term problem but that is for the medical team and Bruno to hopefully find the solution.

“Allan Saint-Maximin is back [at the training ground after treatment in France].

“He is working hard to get fully fit.

“We are pleased to have him back but it is too early for him to play [at Everton].”

