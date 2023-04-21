News

Official Newcastle United injury update on Friday – Ahead of Tottenham match on Sunday

Friday morning has seen an official Newcastle United injury update delivered.

United up against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon in a massive game.

Victory would ensure Newcastle United return to third in the table AND open up a six points gap on Tottenham,,, plus NUFC with a game in hand.

This weekend’s game is the first of eight in the final five weeks of the season and Eddie Howe obviously wanting as many players available as possible for this most important stage of the campaign.

The Head Coach giving this Newcastle United injury update, with four players in particular in the spotlight.

Bruno Guimaraes – Eddie Howe says that the midfielder’s ankle is fine and the Brazil international has not missed any training sessions.

Sean Longstaff – Is now fully over his bout of tonsillitis that prevented him training last week and Eddie Howe feeling he couldn’t play the full match. The Head Coach though making clear that this weekend the Geordie midfielder could be in line for a return to the starting eleven. Longstaff started 22 PL games in a row until on the subs bench at Villa.

Allan Saint-Maximin – The only negative in this Newcastle United injury update. Eddie Howe saying no major setback and just a case of taking precautions with a hamstring issue, ASM not available for this Tottenham match but the Head Coach expecting him back at the training ground next week.

Miguel Almiron – No negative reaction after making his return to playing last weekend as a sub, following a quicker than expected return from injury. Has trained fine and is in contention to start on Sunday.

What Eddie Howe had to say on Allan Saint-Maximin:

“There hasn’t been any setback.

“It has just taken maybe a little bit longer than initially thought.

“With hamstring injuries we have to be careful.

“He is not back in the country yet [still in France getting treatment].

“We will see him early next week, Maxi’s fine.”

