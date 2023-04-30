News

Official Newcastle United injury update – Great news on scan after win over Southampton

A very positive Newcastle United injury update after the victory over Southampton.

Sunday morning had brought reports of a potential ending of the season injury for Sean Longstaff.

The midfielder having gone for a scan on Friday to assess whether or not the midfielder had broken a bone in his foot or ankle.

Sean Longstaff missing from today’s squad against Southampton and Eddie Howe giving the official Newcastle United injury update after the final whistle, saying he hopes to now have the midfielder back for Arsenal next Sunday, after this scare:

“Sean Longstaff picked up a knock on his foot [against Everton].

“We sent him for an x-ray but we think there is no break or fracture.

“We hope it is just bad bruising.

“He wasn’t available today but we hope he will be back soon.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – Sunday 30 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 54, 81, Walcott OG 79,

Southampton:

Armstrong 41

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Southampton 35% (37%) Newcastle 65% (63%)

Total shots were Southampton 4 (4) Newcastle 22 (5)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (0)

Corners were Southampton 2 (1) Newcastle 11 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 45), Murphy (Almiron 69), Willock (Anderson 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo

(Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – Superb comeback win takes United to brink of Champions League football – Read HERE)

