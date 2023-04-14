News

Official new Newcastle United training update gives these clues for Aston Villa availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on Aston Villa.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Thursday’s training and the following 21 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Loris Karius, Jamal Lewis, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Nick Pope, Fabian Schar, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson

A positive Newcastle United training update I would say.

Miguel Almiron amongst those included in the published Newcastle United training images. Sky Sports had shown video footage of him training the day before (Wednesday) as well.

Bruno Guimaraes also involved in Thursday’s training. After Brentford he talked about his ongoing ankle issues but thankfully he appears fine for this Villa game.

Those not seen…

A lot smaller Newcastle United training gallery once again this time, only 25 images included, around half as many as was usually the case in the past.

Emil Krafth still working his way back from the August injury sustained at Tranmere.

ASM not seen in the training injuries either, with Eddie Howe having indicated that the French winger was likely to be missing this weekend once again. Hopefully back for Tottenham in nine days time.

With the reduced number of images there is more likely to be the odd Newcastle United player not spotted, or for other non-worrying reasons.

However, just for the record, we also couldn’t see Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Paul Dummett and Harrison Ashby in Thursday’s released training images.

