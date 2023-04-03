Videos

Official Match Cam footage of Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Well worth a watch

A great result, Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 at St James’ Park.

However, the performance was even better.

Three points of course, what it was all about, but Man U lucky to escape what could have been a real hiding.

Nick Pope not having a serious save to make all game, whilst at the other end of the pitch David de Gea heroics kept the score down.

Interesting to see this Match Cam footage (watch below) released by the club.

Showing behind the scenes stuff, as well as excellent different angle match action from a different angle, down at pitch level.

Go to 11.30 and 14.40 if you just want to watch the goals but well worth watching the whole thing.

Looking forward to seeing more Match Cam footage of other future wins this season in the remaining games…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Sunday 2 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 65, Wilson 88

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 54% (48%) Newcastle 46% (52%)

Total shots were Man U 6 (2) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (0) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Man U 4 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,268 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 84), Murphy (Gordon 68), Isak (Wilson 80), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Ritchie

(United go third! Brilliant performance! Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Read HERE)

