Videos

Official Match Cam footage of Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Well worth a watch

A great result, Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 at St James’ Park.

The performance more than matched the scoreline.

Three points of course, what it was all about, but to do it in this style…

Newcastle United taking Spurs to the cleaners.

From the very first whistle Eddie Howe had his team on the case, taking Tottenham apart in the first nine minutes with such intensity.

Interesting to see this Match Cam footage (watch below) released by the club.

Showing behind the scenes stuff, as well as excellent different angle match action from an alternative angle, down at pitch level.

Well worth watching the whole thing.

Looking forward to seeing more Match Cam footage of other future wins this season in the remaining games…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Sunday 23 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 2, 9 Joelinton 6, Isak 19, 21, Wilson 67

Tottenham:

Kane 49

Possession was Spurs 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Spurs 11 Newcastle 25

Shots on target were Spurs 3 Newcastle 8

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 9

Crowd: 52,252 (Tottenham 3,000, until the goals started to go in…)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 70), Schar (Lascelles 74), Botman, Burn, Bruno (Gordon 70), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 66), Willock, Longstaff, Isak (Wilson 66)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Ritchie, Targett

