Official Everton injury update : Availability for Newcastle match – 3 ruled out and 2 unsure

There has been an official Everton injury update on Wednesday afternoon.

Sean Dyche giving news of the likely availability for this Newcastle United match.

Thursday night sees the clubs third bottom and third top meeting, as we get to the business end of the season.

Sean Dyche indicating that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available, following his return to the starting eleven last weekend for the goalless draw with Palace after two and a half months out:

“It’s good to see Dom back out there, that’s for sure.

“He got more minutes in than what we thought, the tempo of the game was slightly lower than some, so we could allow that to happen.

“He felt good, obviously, and we were monitoring it during the game.

“He has recovered from it well in the sense of the physical side of it and the recovery period.

“He looked sharp again today in training.”

Ruben Vinagre is sidelined with injury, along with former NUFC winger Andros Townsend:

“Andros Townsend is still a bit away but has been on the grass with the sports science team, just easing back into a return to training programme.”

Abdoulaye Doucoure returns from suspension but Mason Holgate is now ruled out after his red card against Palace.

This means Sean Dyche is definitely missing at least three players.

The Everton boss says he also has a couple of other potential absentees, with late fitness tests to take place:

“Seamus Coleman and Amadou Onana have been on the grass, so we will make a [late] decision on them.”

At his press conference, Sean Dyche was also asked about all of the home players set to be arriving on a bus together before this Newcastle United match, rather than separately, after requests from fans…

“A couple of fan groups mentioned it and I have got massive respect for them because what I have seen and heard home and away.

“They want to help play their part, if it can make a difference.

“Beyond that, we’re looking for the team to make a difference and if the fans can continue to play their part, which has been fantastic, I respect that totally.

“I wasn’t here last season but it [arriving on a coach before a home match] helps to create an atmosphere.

“The focus remains on after the whistle blowing, because that alone can’t win you a game, you have got to make sure you are in the right frame of mind anyway, but if the fans can play their part in that.”

