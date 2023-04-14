News

Official announcement – 2023/24 Premier League fixtures release date

A release date has been revealed for the 2023/24 Premier League fixtures.

An official announcement (see below) confirming that they will be released 18 days after the end of the current 2022/23 PL season.

The 2023/24 Premier League fixtures to be made public at 9am on Thursday 15 April.

Premier League official announcement:

‘The release of the Premier League fixtures for the 2023/24 season has been confirmed to take place at 09:00 BST on Thursday 15 June.

Dates for all 380 matches will be released at that time.

Who will the champions face on their opening weekend? Who will promoted Burnley face on their return to the Premier League?

These questions will be answered when the fixtures are released.

The 2023/24 season will start on Saturday 12 August 2023. The final match round will be on Sunday 19 May 2024, when all fixtures will kick off simultaneously as usual.

The season schedule returns to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic and the FIFA World Cup 2022, which has caused disruption across three consecutive seasons.

Mid-season break returns

In keeping with commitments made to clubs this season to address the congested festive schedule, no two rounds across Christmas and New Year will take place within 48 hours of each other.

The schedule also provides for a return of the mid-season player break, which will take place between 13-20 January.

The 2023/24 season will consist of:

34 weekends

three midweek rounds

one Bank Holiday match round

The start date of Saturday 12 August allows 76 clear days from the end of the 2022/23 season.

With the Premier League finishing on 19 May 2024, it will also allow players rest between the end of the season and the international fixtures in June.’

