Now made public – How much Newcastle United and all other Premier League clubs paid in agents fees this 2022/23 season

The total amount of agents fees paid by football clubs in England has now been made public.

The decision was made a while ago by the authorities that all agents fees paid by top English clubs had to be made public in the need for transparency.

The period covers the last two transfer windows (Summer 2022 and January 2023) and represents all intermediary and agents’ fees paid by clubs during the specified period via the FA’s clearing account.

Remember, this is money paid to the middle men that is not just necessarily when buying players, plenty of clubs using agents to help sell players as well.

Last season (2021/22), despite that January 2022 spend by the new NUFC owners on five new signings to try and start repairing the mess Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce had left behind, it still only made NUFC the 16th highest of PL clubs when it came to agents fees with an outlay of £7,717,687 (2020/21 was £11,349,953). Mike Ashley had only allowed one senior signing in summer 2021 – Joe Willock.

Man City last season (2021/22) with £35m outlay at the very top of the spending on agents fees (That 2021/22 table of agents fees is also below), a total of £272m spent by the 20 PL clubs last season.

Here though are the official FA amounts for agents fees in this Premier League season – 2022/23:

All intermediary and agents’ fees paid by Premier League clubs over the past year (Summer 2022 and January 2023 transfer windows):

As you can see, Newcastle United the 11th highest when it comes to agents fees this 2022/23 season with £10,784,029 paid out. Higher than the £7,717,687 paid out last (2021/22) season BUT not as much as NUFC paid out in agents fees in 2020/21 – which was £11,349,953.

Some truly horrific / mad amounts above, with Man City £51m, Chelsea £43m and Man U £24m. Much was made of Man City supposedly getting Haaland for a relatively bargain transfer fee BUT when you read a little deeper, it was reported that there had been massive agents fees, as evidenced here. Whilst Chelsea’s ridiculous spending and then Man Utd next highest, is then shown to be the case with the agents fees as well.

All intermediary and agents’ fees paid by Premier League clubs in the 2021/22 season (Summer 2021 and January 2022 transfer windows):

The spending this season is £318m by the 20 Premier League clubs, up £46m compared to the previous season (£272m).

So much money going out of football in agents fees. This benefits nobody, apart from the agents of course!!!

