Nottingham Forest release official statement on position of Steve Cooper – Wednesday announcement

Nottingham Forest have released an official statement (see below) on Wednesday afternoon, regarding Steve Cooper.

With four Premier League managers sacked in the last 19 days, you thought here we go, make that five in 20 days.

However, Nottingham Forest bucking the trend, instead of a sacking, it is a vote of confidence in Steve Cooper!

Official Nottingham Forest statement on the position of Steve Cooper – 5 April 2023:

‘A statement from Nottingham Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis:

“No one denies that our Club is in a difficult position in the Premier League, but we wish to end the speculation and the false and disruptive reporting in the media to confirm that Steve Cooper remains our manager at Nottingham Forest.

“We have all been disappointed with recent performances and it is very clear that a lot of hard work needs to be done to address this urgently. Results and performances must improve immediately.

“Now is the time for everyone connected with our club, from us as owners, to the board, our supporters, backroom staff, coaches and players – to come together and fight to secure our status in the Premier League.

“There can be no time for distractions, rumours and speculation. There is only time for hard work, determination, a commitment from Steve and the players to getting the results we need and, of course, the continued magnificent support of the fans of Nottingham Forest.”

Evangelos Marinakis’

Newcastle United won 2-1 at Forest and since then they (Forest) have drawn at home to Wolves at the weekend and last night lost at Leeds.

That leaves the Premier League table looking like this on Wednesday:

Only outside the drop zone on goal difference but from a neutral perspective, it would appear a daft move if Forest did get rid of Steve Cooper. He worked wonders getting them promoted and has at the very least, made them competitive in terms of having a chance of avoiding relegation.

Steve Cooper and Forest had picked up 10 points from their last four games and then Jonjo Shelvey made his debut as a sub against Fulham, starting with that match, they now haven’t won in their last eight games and picked up only three points from a possible 24.

Having come on as a sub against Fulham, Shelvey then started the next five games.

However, he was dropped and an unused sub on Saturday, then not in the matchday squad at all last night.

Anyway, it now remains (for the time being…) ‘only 13 Premier League managers on the move this season and 11 clubs making changes…

The clubs that have now changed managers during this 2022/23 Premier League season are: Bournemouth, Chelsea (twice!), Brighton, Wolves, Villa, Southampton (twice!!), Everton, Leeds, Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Leicester.

The thirteen Premier League manager this season to leave their jobs:

Scott Parker was sacked by Bournemouth on 30 August 2022.

Then on 7 September 2022 the same for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Then Brighton losing Graham Potter on 8 September 2022 when their manager departed to the Stamford Bridge club.

Bruno Lage became the fourth on 2 October 2022 when Wolves gave him the push.

On 20 October 2022, it was the turn of Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard.

On 7 November 2022 it was Southampton and Ralph Hasenhuttl parting company.

Frank Lampard left Everton on 23 January 2023.

Followed by Jesse Marsch exiting Leeds United on 6 February 2023.

Nathan Jones left Southampton on 12 February 2023, lasting only three months, sacked 12 days after Eddie Howe’s team had made it two Carabao Cup wins in the semi-final home and away legs.

Then 17 March (St Patrick’s Day…), Crystal Palace and Patrick Vieira parting company.

Antonio Conte on 26 March ‘mutually’ moved out of Tottenham.

With Brendan Rodgers leaving Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Then Graham Potter sacked on Sunday night.

