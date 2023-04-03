Opinion

Nothing has changed my mind about Manchester United after Sunday’s events

Last week I had an article published on The Mag that was based on the psychological theory of human needs and which demonstrates the different stages of the journey to success, whether it is in the business world, or education where I work, or whether it applies to the business of football and in particular that of our beloved Newcastle United – which is what I was highlighting.

I ended the article with the line – God I hate Manchester United.

Well on Sunday, me and my son decided to go for a double bill of football.

Warm up with Dulwich Hamlets women v AFC Acorns women at Champion Hill, before heading off to watch the main event in a boozer in East Dulwich.

The Dulwich Hamlet team has, playing at centre half, my colleague and good friend Chana Hinds, who doubles up as a PE teacher. It is great to see her outplaying and battering the gobby sixteen year old lads (who are almost all glory hunter Man U fans) on the G4 pitch outside my workshop.

A good game at Champion Hill, three nil and a few Peckham Pale Ales later, we are ready for the main event.

A short walk from Champion Hill in East Dulwich and we are in the pub. I fully expect there to be wall to wall Man U This is South London after all, what do you expect. It is not wall to wall but there is enough to make the venue feel like a Manchester United home event.

In my first year of teaching at a school in North London there was a couple of kids who identified as Blackburn supporters. Hmmm. Wonder who they support now?

So, we settle down for the game. I hate watching football on TV, nothing matches being at a live game. I remember watching Newcastle getting beat at Blackburn on a Wednesday night, watching the game in a boozer in Whitechapel with Geordie mates and going home after some lad called Fenton broke my heart, I was unable to sleep even with a belly full of beer, as I knew deep inside that our title challenge had gone.

Back to the here and now, in the East Dulwich pub there are a few Peckham hipsters who I suspect are not really Dulwich Hamlet fans, as they probably support Man U or Liverpool as they are originally from the Cotswolds. (Apologies for stereotyping and making assumptions) Or maybe they are genuine Man U / Liverpool fans from the north of England who feel a sense of local affiliation to the Hamlets. Who am I to judge? But I think not.

The game is on several TV’s but unfortunately the bar staff will not turn down the music. We play some great football and I say to my son confidently, get an early goal and the floodgates will open. We batter the mancs but the opening goal is elusive. I begin to fear that we will not get the luck today and start to become nervous.

Not to worry, more of the same second half and we are eventually rewarded. Two nil flatters Manchester United and we leave the boozer in good heart. Confident we will get that Champions League spot now. Happy and contented by the performance.

A great Sunday afternoon seeing quality live football at Champion Hill and real quality TV football in the pub. All the glory hunters who surround me here in London, well words fail me. I have two weeks off work in which time I will put together some quality footage to go on the interactive whiteboard to entertain those glory hunters on a Monday morning.

In education it is called PSHE, the P stands for personal and these kids need to know it is personal.

Ten Hag has already annoyed me by his conversations with Ferguson and statements to the media. Even after beating them, no…battering them, I still hate Manchester United and long may my hatred for them continue.

