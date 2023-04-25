Opinion

Not half as delirious and rambling as Newcastle United fans are going to be…

Well, I enjoyed that. Was it as good for you too?

There are two expressions that I feel get somewhat overused and those are “Where do you start?” and “I’m speechless.”

Well Sunday, I can honestly say that for the first time in a long while, I used both to their word for word meaning. This might not be a well structured piece of writing but then… Sunday wasn’t the sort of day for anything sensible to come out of a football match.

On more than one occasion during and after the match against Spurs, I was looking at fellow Newcastle United fans at point blank range and being met with the same blank looking expression. “What are we witnessing here?” was the mutual thought that was obviously passing through minds via the ether, but none of the fans I met could come up with an understanding of how to describe events on show. That would come later.

Laughing, crying (yes crying) shows raw and honest emotion as does hugging complete strangers after every goal.

People have joked about me that I could never suffer a heart attack as they’d have to put one in first. There’s a reason why one person once said that I resembled the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz. I take the sentiment but contest the reality. It just takes the right set of circumstances. Sunday damn near broke many a man, woman and child where I was sitting.

After the match I met back up with a friend (who was sitting in a completely different part of the ground) and the same blank looks returned. This was supposed to be a stern test of our Champions League qualification credentials against a dangerous rival for the same honour. It’s safe to say we passed the test.

Last week I had an article published, highlighting Sunday’s game as “the big one”, the one we needed to win to kick on in our Champions League quest and against a side that were breathing down our necks in fifth. I ended it by saying “Let’s smash ’em.”

Well I’m claiming an assist. Not such a brilliant assist as Joe Willock’s for Alexander Isak’s first goal, that was a thing of absolute quality. A delivery so accurate and precise the army should be looking into recruiting “little” Joe and finding out how he got the ball to meet its target so exquisitely – but I digress.

I have to admit I was a little nervous before kick off (some pints of Guinness helped solve that) but my feeling was always that of we’ll be ok and if we are not, there’s still games left to put things right and continue dancing to our dream of playing Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Napoli, Marseille, PSG, Feyernord, Benfica, Porto, the list goes on of the leading lights we could and now SHOULD be lining up against next season.

Just read that back if you’re not following on from this dreamland scenario that Eddie Howe and the lads are presenting before us. It’s happening lads and lasses.

In just under a year I’ve seen a team and a club continue to give us some pride back in what we see and hear from it. Sunday seemed to be a confirmation and a culmination of all the good work we’ve seen in the months in between the new owners coming in and getting to work with building this club to be competitive once more.

Back to the here and now and the game against Spurs, which I see as a watershed moment. To everyone there at St James’ Park. This is where we want to be. The odd great match and / or memorable game in a season that tails off to lower mid table mediocrity isn’t good enough. We had that in 2016 against Spurs (ironically) who were going for a Champions League place (ironically). We taught them a lesson then, we’ve taught them a lesson now.

It was a privilege to be in St James’ Park on Sunday and as the rain lashed down just before half time, a few headed off indoors for shelter (and likely a stiff drink), but there was no way on earth I was letting these players go off the pitch without my applause.

Soaked I may have been by the end of Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 but I didn’t care. Eddie Howe has transformed a team sleepwalking into the Championship into Champions League qualifying entertainers.

I’ll be there next Sunday for Southampton. No other words need to be said. I know we have Everton on Thursday night and I know it’s important we don’t lose, but our entry into Europe’s top competition will depend on our home form. Especially with the ever dangerous Brighton coming up.

However, based on Sunday’s evidence, best dust off the passports and phrase books. Hai mai visto un mackem a Milano? Alguna vez has visto una mackem en Madrid? Hast du schon mal einen mackem in Munchen gesehen? Avez vous deja vu un mackem a Paris? Ok, I’ll admit a thank you to Google translate for a lot of that.

As rambling and delirious as this may have been, it’s not half as rambling and delirious as Newcastle United fans are going to be next season, the way things are going. The result against Spurs had all the hallmarks of that 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest back in 1997 when we qualified for the Champions League.

Still a little way to go but we’ve done the hard work. Now lets finish it off and get back to where we belong for it’s where the club, the manager, the players and above all our fans deserve to be.

It promises to be a hell of a ride…

