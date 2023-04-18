News

Newcastle v Tottenham – Alarm bells will be ringing but Government say stay calm

An interesting ten seconds in prospect during the Newcastle v Tottenham match.

Well hopefully more than that on the pitch.

However, an additional moment to listen (and feel…) out for, will be around about when the players are set to kick off for the second half.

The Government has decided to do their national emergency alerts system test during this Newcastle v Tottenham encounter.

This is after reaching the decision not to have the test during the London Marathon, nor Sunday morning church services, nor the Brighton v Man U FA Cup semi final.

Instead, at 3pm on Sunday at St James’ Park, up to 52k inside the stadium (as well as everybody else in the UK with a smartphone) will get 1o seconds worth of a siren or vibration.

Interesting to hear just how loud it will be, especially when it is tens of thousands of people gathered in the same place.

Maybe just as interesting will be how many fans with smartphones actually get the alarm test siren / vibration, with phone signals invariably so poor inside St James’ Park on a matchday.

The ten thousand or so fans at Bournemouth v West Ham will also be getting the 3pm test, as their match is also a 2pm Sunday kick-off.

BBC News report:

‘A siren will go off on nearly every smartphone in the UK on Sunday 23 April, the government has announced.

The 10 seconds of sound and vibration at 15:00 BST will test a new emergency alerts system.

The test had originally been planned for the early evening but was moved to avoid clashing with an FA Cup semi-final, which kicks off at 16:30.

The government was also keen to avoid a clash with the London Marathon, which starts at 09:30 on that Sunday.

The alert system will be used to warn of extreme weather events, such as flash floods or wildfires. It could also be used during terror incidents or civil defence emergencies if the UK was under attack.

The minister in charge of the system, Oliver Dowden, said it would be used only in situations where there was an immediate risk to life. In most cases it will be targeted at very specific areas, rather than the entire country and, according to officials, may not be used for months or years.

“You are not going to be spammed by the government with constant incoming messages. The bar for this is exceptionally high,” Mr Dowden told BBC News.

He insisted a national test of the system was needed, but the time had been chosen to minimise disruption to people’s lives.

“We chose the afternoon for it because that is quieter than the morning when people are more likely to be shopping or attending church services,” said the minister.

The test message and alarm is expected to hit 90% of mobile phones in the UK. Phone users can swipe away the alert message or click “OK” on their home screen to continue using their phone as normal.

People who have their phones switched off will not receive the message – but it will sound if your phone is switched to silent.

After talks with the FA, it was decided to avoid alarming thousands of football fans watching the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Brighton at Wembley stadium, the BBC understands.

The government has also tried to play down concerns that drivers will be distracted by the alerts, potentially leading to accidents, saying evidence from local trials of the alert shows people will wait until they are stationary to check their phones.

All 4G and 5G Android and Apple phones are already fitted with emergency alert capability, as similar systems are in use in the United States, Canada, Japan and other countries around the world.

But it is possible to turn the alerts off, something domestic abuse charity Refuge is advising vulnerable people how to do ahead of the test.’

