News

Newcastle United women’s team set astonishing new record

The Newcastle United women’s team were back at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Quite amazing, as they set a new attendance record for the fourth tier of women’s league football in England.

A massive 24,092 turned up to see the 6-1 demolition of Bradford City women’s team.

A result which keeps the fourth tier title and promotion (only the top team goes up) in Newcastle’s own hands.

Sunday’s crowd beat the 22,134 attendance for the first league match the NUFC women’s team played at St James’ Park, that was on 1 May 2022 when United beat Alnwick Town 4-0.

Then in November (27 Nov 2022) Newcastle United set a new Women’s FA Cup attendance record as they came from behind to beat Barnsley 2-1 in the second round at St James’ Park. The crowd of 28,565 marked the tournament’s highest attendance outside of a final.

This is how the National League Division One North table now looks on Monday:

As I said above, only the top team gets promoted, so for Newcastle United women’s team, who are currently playing in the fourth tier, to take the first massive step towards the Super League, they have to win this division and move up.

Durham Cestria are six points clear and have just one game left to play, Newcastle United though have three matches remaining.

Whilst Newcastle were winning 6-1 yesterday.

Durham Cestria were beating Leeds 2-0. That kept the points difference the same but the two at the top now have identical goal differences.

Newcastle United have three away games remaining – at Leeds, Bradford City and Barnsley. Whilst Durham Cestria play their one and final match at Chorley. Basically, it appears simply a case of Newcastle United getting promoted if they win all three remaining games, as they would surely improve their goal difference more than Durham Cestria, with NUFC having two more games left to play.

