Newcastle United will sell Bruno Guimaraes if big summer bid comes in – Shaka Hislop

Shaka Hislop has claimed Newcastle United will sell Bruno Guimaraes this summer, if a big bid comes in.

The former NUFC goalkeeper insisting that the Brazilian midfielder is set to leave only a year and a half after arriving on Tyneside.

Bruno Guimaraes cost £41.65m (£35m guaranteed and £6.65m future add-ons) when bought from Lyon in January 2022 but Hislop says that if a bid of around £100m came in, then Newcastle would sell.

The one-time keeper claiming that the Bruno Guimaraes transfer cash would then be used to bring in new signings.

Hislop saying that the Newcastle United owners won’t be willing to back Eddie Howe with any major spending, unless largely paid for by selling the likes of Bruno Guimaraes to help finance it.

Whilst the Newcastle United owners haven’t done what the media had expected and certainly hoped for, namely spending fortunes on ‘obvious’ name players on massive wages who have their best years behind them, there has still been relatively significant spending but on younger players who are expected to improve both on the pitch and in terms of future value.

The overwhelming majority of the cash spent so far has gone on (the age of these players when NUFC signed them) a 21 year old (Gordon), two 22 year olds (Isak and Botman) and a 24 year old (Bruno Guimaraes).

Whilst you can never rule out anything in football…

I think safe to say that the Newcastle United owners and Eddie Howe, have not had conversations where they have concluded that the summer plan is to sell Bruno Guimaraes so they can then use the money to buy other players.

As for the thought of doing this even if Newcastle United get into the Champions League, well that would just be bizarre.

The plan for the Newcastle United owners is to grow the club as quickly as possible, on and off the pitch, to enable it to establish itself at the top level.

To do that, Champions League is essential, as fast as possible. Them to stay there.

Participating in the Champions League directly brings in massive extra cash, as well as indirectly – via commercial revenues, increased sponsorship etc.

If Newcastle United do finish top four and qualify for the Champions League, fair to say that the massive priority for the 2023/24 season would be then to ensure that NUFC qualify for the 2024/25 Champions League as well.

Selling your playmaker and best player this summer would be a massive own goal.

Shaka Hislop claims that Newcastle United are prioritising a very expensive training ground project over buying players. I think safe to say that this is definitely not the case, the same when it comes to planning for a much expanded St James’ Park.

Major infrastructure investment like this (on SJP and a new training ground) will happen alongside investment in the squad, not instead of

These Shaka Hislop claims on Newcastle set to sell Bruno Guimaraes have coincided with an ‘exclusive’ from The Telegraph on Monday, claiming that even if NUFC don’t qualify for the Champions League, the plan is still to have massive summer spending including on four ‘elite’ players, to build on the serious momentum and success so far.

The idea (from Hislop) that Newcastle United would get into the top four and have Champions League football BUT then at that point choose not to add extra quality to the squad, unless they sold one or more key players to fund it, is laughable.

Presenter on ESPN:

“Why aren’t Newcastle United being mentioned as a suitor for Jude Bellingham?

“They easily can afford him, they will likely have Champions League football back next season and him [Bellingham] plus Guimaraes would make one of the top midfields in the Premier League.”

Shaka Hislop:

“Newcastle aren’t going to spend that kind of money on players.

“The bulk of their money is earmarked for developing a training ground.

“I would be surprised if Newcastle keep hold of Guimaraes.

“I would be surprised if a big bid doesn’t come in this summer and they aren’t tempted to part with him.

“It would be just too big [to turn down].

“They aren’t spending all the money in the world on players.

“If a bid of £100 million comes in, then I think Newcastle United would sell.”

Craig Burley:

“No chance, they [Newcastle fans] would burn the place down.”

Shaka Hislop:

“Newcastle United can use that money to bring other players in.

“They [NUFC owners] aren’t spending their money that way.

“The ownership group aren’t going to be spending huge sums of money on players.”

