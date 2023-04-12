News

Newcastle United training update on Wednesday – NUFC star in very surprising return to full training

An update has now been posted on Newcastle United training.

A very positive development on Wednesday morning for NUFC fans.

Sky Sports bringing this update (see below) three days ahead of the visit to Aston Villa.

The broadcaster revealing that Miguel Almiron has now returned to full training.

The footage from Sky Sports showing Newcastle United’s top scorer back in group training with the rest of the squad.

Eddie Howe had said he expected the end of April as a realistic estimated time for Almiron to return, due to a thigh injury.

However, the player has been posting positive personal updates suggesting he could be ahead of schedule, as he trained on his own.

This morning’s news appearing to suggest that the player’s positivity isn’t misplaced.

Miguel Almirón is back in full training today! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ezTcWkNCcP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 12, 2023

Whether this means Miguel Almiron could / would make the squad on Saturday, is another matter.

A full squad at training for Newcastle United ahead of the weekend! ⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/wVRa2gbOgI — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 12, 2023

However, even if that doesn’t happen, we can surely hope / expect that Miggy will be back for the following game which is in 11 games time. That Spurs game kicks off a tough three matches in a week period and Eddie Howe will need as many players as possible available. This past week of games showed how important strength in depth is, with the squad helping NUFC pick up three wins against Man U, West Ham and Brentford.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season, plus the others yet to be confirmed :

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Saturday 20 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (3pm) TBC

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

Newcastle v Brighton – Waiting for a new date to be announced

